Common Sense: U.S. Health Care at a Crossroads Highlights Urgency of National Health Insurance

This is the front cover of Common Sense: U.S. Health Care At a Crossroads.

Single payer not-for-profit health insurance can finally be secured for all residents within the U.S. This common-sense guide by John Geyman, M.D. tells how.

Single payer not-for-profit health insurance can finally be secured for all residents within the U.S. This common-sense guide by John Geyman, M.D. tells how.” — John Geyman, M.D.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his historic pamphlet, Common Sense, Thomas Paine made a compelling case for people in the Thirteen Colonies to gain independence from England in 1775-1776. This pamphlet is also based on simple facts, plain arguments, and common sense. In his new book, U.S. Health Care at a Crossroads? Is It Finally Time For National Health Insurance, Dr. John Geyman asks: “Is it finally time for National Health Insurance?”SIMPLE FACTSThe so-called free market in U. S. health care has taken us where we did not intend to be—number 10 out of 10 developed countries around the world in terms of un-affordability, profiteering, disparities, inequities, and decline of professionalism. Health care has been enveloped by the tentacles of large mega-merged corporations and Wall Street investors. Reform attempts over the last 60 years have failed due to the overwhelming use of targeted election campaigns and deregulation.PLAIN ARGUMENTSAs other leading nations discovered long ago, we need a public system of universal health insurance to ensure that the U. S. can provide health care to all residents wherever they live and whatever their medical need and ability to pay. It means longer and better quality of life for you and your family. It can be paid for through progressive tax reform similar to the 1950s, bringing help for the labor market, the economy, improved health for our population, and savings with less bureaucracy and waste.COMMON SENSESingle-payer National Health Insurance will provide affordable insurance for all U.S. residents who pay for it with progressive taxation based on income. Everyone will be insured at less cost than now because it is public “not-for-profit” insurance with high standards for access and quality of care.Buy a copy of the new book from Amazon/KDP:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.