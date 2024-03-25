Corporate Power and Oligarchy Looks at Private Equity, higher Costs, Market Instability, and declining Health Care
In Corporate Power and Oligarchy today’s national politics are highly polarized, with one of our two major political parties dysfunctional with internal conflicts and public confidence in government and the Supreme Court in decline. The electorate has become increasingly diverse, with a white supremacy movement inciting further division and hate crimes across the country while some on the right still believe Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
The democratic process has been damaged over many years by the growing power of corporate money in the election process. Supreme Court rulings have allowed unfettered amounts of political donations to politicians under the guise of ‘free speech’ so campaign money from billionaires now plays a major role in who gets elected. Trends over the last 40 plus years include rising income and wealth inequities, decline of the middle class, and growth of social media with spread of disinformation.
This book has four goals: (1) to bring historical perspective to how oligarchy has enveloped our government and country to the point of near-fascism; (2) to describe how oligarchs defend their power as it grows; (3) to consider how their Big Money influences elections in their favor; and (4) to lay out the increasing stakes for the 2024 election cycle that will determine whether and how our republic and democracy can hold together for the common good.
In Chapter 4 assets managed by private capital have grown markedly since 2000, as shown by Figure 1. About one-half of these have been through leveraged buyouts in what has become known as a “shareholder revolution.”
A typical scenario includes buying up a target investment at discounted prices, cutting its budget, laying off staff, and extracting as much profit as possible before selling it several years later. As a result, private equity investments end up with more consolidation and profiteering. The downsides of private equity investing have so far largely evaded government regulation.
Switching gears in chapter 5 to take on various ways that Big Money, with careful planning over years, in the first case through spreading of lies and disinformation.
