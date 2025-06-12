Announcing GROWING COSTS OF U.S. HEALTH CARE Corporate Power vs. Human Rights, Is Reform Finally Within Reach?
The exorbitant cost of U.S. Health Care continues as a major problem. This book highlights the solution: Medicare for All with National Health Insurance.
This book traces the history of health care in the U. S. over the last 50 years, and describes the ways whereby costs and
other problems of health care can be resolved to the benefit of all U. S.residents.
"Medicare Advantage would be a more accurate name for the programs, as insurance companies push to corporatize all of Medicare, yet keep the name for the purposes of marketing, deception, and confusion . . . Under Medicare Advantage, you are subject to all kinds of differing plans, maddening trapdoor fine print, and unclear meaning when insurers argue no “medical necessity” to deny care . . . The whole universal system costs half per capita of that in the U. S., where over eighty million people are uninsured or underinsured—still!"
—Ralph Nader, author of the recently published Civic Self Respect,
consumer advocate, and founder of Private Citizen, and
the Center for the Study of Responsive Law.
"This essential primer details the origins and contours of the current disastrous state of American healthcare, the added peril posed by Donald Trump, and the salutary alternative that could save lives and money."
—David Himmelstein, M.D., and Steffie Woolhandler, M.D. are American primary care
physicians and medical researchers, and advocates for single-payer health insurance
in the United States, they are co-founders and board members of Physicians
for a National Health Program (PNHP).
