Wondercide Details How Small Earth-Friendly Changes Can Make a Big Impact on the Planet

The bees, butterflies & backyard heroes that make pollinator preservation wEarth it.

Pollinator preservation is part of the Wondercide mission to help people protect their pets, kids, yards and the planet. Our plant-powered products are safe for pollinators when used as directed," — Brad Locke

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What’s buzzing in the backyard can help save the planet. Animals and insects, like bees, butterflies and hummingbirds, are precious pollinators. These backyard heroes propagate plants to help them grow, reproduce and produce fruits and seeds. One out of every 3 bites we eat is because of pollinators. Without them, many of the foods we love (and the ecosystems we depend on) wouldn’t survive. But the pollinators are in trouble and need help.“Pollinator preservation is part of the Wondercide mission to help people protect what they love most: pets, kids, yards and the planet. Our plant-powered products offer mindful choices that are safe for pollinators when used as directed,” says Wondercide CEO Brad Locke.Butterflies & Bees = Flowers & TreesBees pollinate about 80% of the world’s flowering plants. A study in Massachusetts documented 93 – 111 bee species visiting flowers in suburban yards. That’s a pollination party. Butterflies also play a vital role in pollination because they transfer pollen across long distances, helping plants reproduce and maintain biodiversity. Unfortunately, populations of both the American bumblebee and the butterfly have dropped 90% in just 20 years. Bees are already extinct in 8 states, with up to 99% gone in some areas. So, what can be done?Wondercide shares tips to protect pollinators because they’re wEarth it.Consider the laws of attraction.Putting complementary fruit and veggie plants together in the garden, called “companion planting” can attract pollinators and boost growth at the same time. Planting milkweed to support Monarch butterflies, leaving out a tray of fresh water for thirsty butterflies and choosing native plants that support the local ecosystem are all wins for the garden and for the pollinators passing through. Seeing butterflies in a yard is a key indicator of environmental health. They help grow everything from wildflowers to food crops.Keep it clean.Healthy soil, clean water and avoiding conventional pesticides are the foundation of a thriving yard. Keeping a yard healthy and clean supports biodiversity. Mowing the lawn less frequently allows nourishment for bees. Building a yard that works with nature instead of against it creates a welcoming space for pollinators who increase garden-abundance, promote clean air and help plants reproduce.The power of one.Big change starts small. According to the U.S. Department of State, a honeybee colony can pollinate 250–300 million flowers daily when all workers are active, boosting the yield of fruits, vegetables, and nuts in local communities. Imagine if one million households created bee-friendly gardens and used products safe for use around pollinators: billions of flowers would be pollinated each season, supporting a more secure and diverse food supply for everyone. This ripple effect shows how individual choices add up, helping to sustain the pollinators that provide the food we eat. That’s a huge win for pollinators and for us. The ripple effect is real, and it starts with you.Born to Be Alive.Yards are more than grass, dirt and garden beds. They are a live buzzing,blooming micro-system that requires balance. What is used in and on the yardmatters, for example pest control. Some pest control solutions wipe out everything, including pollinators and beneficial bugs. Others work with nature, not against it. Wondercide’s Yard Sprays are powered by steam-distilled, natural essential oils which are safe for people, pets and pollinators when used as directed. Wondercide products contain carefully selected ingredients that do the job as effectively as conventional pest control, while being pollinator friendly with no synthetic pesticides, free of artificial dyes or fragrances.The impact is real:One average sized yard sprayed with Wondercide = 100s of bees protected One million households using Wondercide = Millions of bees protected.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected over 20 million people and pets from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate opportunities are available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.

Wondercide Ready-to-Use Flea & Tick Spray for Yard + Garden

