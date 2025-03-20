Wondercide Launches Large Flea & Tick Collar for Spring

Wondercide launches larger Flea & Tick collar proven to repel and prevent fleas, ticks and mosquitoes and is safe around family and pollinators when used as directed, available at Wondercide.com.

Company Shows Big Love for Big Dogs by Supporting Re-Homing of Larger, Less-Adopted Breeds

Pets come in all shapes and sizes so we expanded Flea & Tick collars to protect larger dogs. We make it easy to choose safe and effective, plant-powered protection for every pet in the pack.” — Wondercide CEO Brad Locke

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wondercide—the Shark Tank alum and leader in proven plant-powered pest control— has made some exciting updates to flea and tick collars. The company is launching a large Flea & Tick collar to protect bigger pups. The collar is tailored to fit pups 45 pounds and up or up to a 27.5” neck size. The large collar is an extension of Wondercide’s popular peppermint Flea & Tick collars for small to medium-sized dogs and cats.“Pets come in all shapes and sizes. That’s why Wondercide expanded Flea & Tick collars to protect larger dogs,” says Wondercide CEO Brad Locke, “We’re making it easier for families to choose safe and effective, plant-powered protection for every pet in their pack.”Wondercide’s Flea & Tick collars are proven to repel and prevent fleas, ticks and mosquitoes. Protection lasts for up to 4 months from fleas and ticks and up to 1 month from mosquitoes. Made for pets 4 months and older, the collars, like other Wondercide products, are easy to use and safe around the whole family and pollinators when used as directed. The Flea & Tick collars can also be paired with other Wondercide products such as Flea & Tick Shampoo Flea & Tick Spray for Pets + Home, and Flea & Tick Spray for Yards as part of a 360º protection system to build a barrier against pests to protect your pack throughout the Home, Garden and Yard.Currently, almost 46% or 59.8 Million households own at least one dog [1]. Among dog-owning households, 52% have large dogs [2]. Dogs are not only considered man’s best friend but have been companions and worked beside us for at least 14,000 years [3]. Most of the jobs done by these courageous canines are serviced by bigger breeds of dogs: Seeing eye dogs, service dogs and search and rescue dogs. Dogs used for police, EMS, fire and military service, guarding, hunting, herding other animals and sledding dogs are big jobs for dogs not only requiring substantial size but strength and agility, trainability and smarts to accomplish.Yet, when it comes to pet adoption, size matters. Dogs on the larger scale are often passed up for their smaller counterparts. The data studied by 11pets indicated that almost 2/3 (73%) of dogs that were adopted over a 10-year period were small to medium size. Data also indicated that large dogs spend more time in shelters before getting adopted. In comparison, the small dogs spent an average of 2.7 months in the shelter, medium-sized dogs 4.5 months and large dogs 10.4 [4].That’s why Wondercide is showing Big Love for Big Dogs. The company is working with pet rescues nationwide to feature large dogs available for adoption through a special social media campaign on Wondercide channels. Wondercide partners with rescues and organizations such as the International Fund for Animal Welfare, North Short Animal League, and Paws with a Cause. Customers shopping on Wondercide.com have the option to donate at checkout, at no additional cost to them. Every effort helps give dogs the love, care, and second chances they deserve.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected over 20 million people and pets from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack– pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate opportunities are available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.1. American Veterinary Medical Association. “U.S. Pet Ownership Statistics.” American Veterinary Medical Association, Dec. 2024, www.avma.org/resources-tools/reports-statistics/us-pet-ownership-statistics . Accessed 24 Feb. 2025.2. “54 Dog Statistics Dog Lovers Must Know (2024 UPDATE) | Petpedia.” Petpedia, 13 Dec. 2020, petpedia.co/dog-statistics/#48%%20of%20households. Accessed 24 Feb. 2025.3. “Domestication of Dogs: From Wolves to Our Canine Companions.” World Animal Foundation, 11 Aug. 2023, worldanimalfoundation.org/dogs/domestication-of-dogs/. Accessed 24 Feb. 2025.4. “Small, Medium or Large? Which Size of Dog Are Adopted More?” 11pets, www.11pets.com/en/news/small-medium-or-large-which-size-of-dog-are-adopted-more

