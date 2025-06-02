New Season of Cleantech Forward Podcast Drives the Conversation on Clean Transportation

Everything Podcasts wins Best Podcast Agency

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foresight Canada announces the launch of a new season of its acclaimed Cleantech Forward podcast, focused on the evolution of clean transportation in British Columbia. This season, hosted by Foresight CEO Jeanette Jackson—recipient of the YWCA Women of Distinction Award (2023) and Business in Vancouver Influential Women in Business Award (2023)—dives into the urgent challenges, exciting opportunities, and practical solutions shaping the future of mobility and accelerating the decarbonization of transportation. Each episode features conversations with leading innovators, industry experts, early adopters, and problem-solvers who are not just sharing ideas, but actively breaking down barriers and scaling impactful solutions. Listeners will gain insights into key themes, including:● Shared electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure● The development and adoption of alternative fuels● The electrification of heavy-duty vehicles● Strategies for decarbonizing ports and shipping“We're thrilled to bring these important conversations to the public," says Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight Canada. “British Columbia is a hub of cleantech innovation, and this podcast showcases the incredible work being done to decarbonize transportation. Our goal is to entertain listeners and inspire action and collaboration to accelerate the transition to a more productive, sustainable future economy.”The Cleantech Forward podcast is a key part of Foresight Canada's mission to support the growth and adoption of cleantech solutions. This new season underscores the organization’s commitment to driving meaningful change and building a sustainable economy powered by clean productivity.“We’re proud to partner with Foresight Canada to bring these vital conversations to life through podcasting,” says Jennifer Smith, CEO and President of Everything Podcast. “The shift to clean transportation is one of the most pressing challenges of our time—and it’s about more than innovation. It’s about securing a healthier, more sustainable future for the generations that follow.”Cleantech Forward is available wherever you get your podcasts.This season of Cleantech Forward is brought to you by Foresight’s BC Net Zero Innovation Network , supported by Pacific Economic Development Canada’s Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program and funding from BC’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.About Foresight Canada​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.About Everything Podcasts Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio and video production with global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth by offering comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. From corporate series and branded content to video-first campaigns and live experiences, the company delivers custom solutions that connect brands with audiences in authentic and measurable ways. With roots in journalism and storytelling, and a future anchored in innovation, Everything Podcasts is redefining what modern media can be. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.Media Contact:Theodora JeanColdwater Communications Inc.media@coldwater-communications.ca

