New Show floor Activations Unveiled for AutoTech 2025

Experience the future of automotive technology through live demos, interactive displays and award-winning vehicles this June 3-5 in Novi, Michigan.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoTech, the premier gathering for mobility innovation, today revealed its expanded lineup of show floor activations set to transform the attendee experience this June 3-5 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, AutoTech 2025 will bring together the industry's most visionary voices, technologies, and programs, offering an unmatched opportunity to explore the future of mobility up close.The Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Awards, long regarded as the industry benchmark for user-centric design and cabin technology, will be presented during a live ceremony on June 5. Winning vehicles will be showcased throughout the AutoTech exhibition show floor, offering attendees the opportunity to explore cutting-edge interiors, infotainment systems, and UX technologies up close.2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners (in alphabetical order): Buick Enclave, Cadillac Optiq, Dodge Charger Daytona, Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon Denali, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Kia K4, Nissan Kicks, Toyota 4Runner, Volvo EX90Interactive Experiences and InnovationIn addition to the vehicle showcases, AutoTech 2025 will feature a slate of new, inclusive, and experiential programming led by African American Automotive Association (AAAA). The SheCanic Interactive Garage, housed within the AAAA Innovation Lab, offers a live, hands-on space designed to empower women in automotive. Attendees can roll up their sleeves alongside professional mechanics and engineers, gaining confidence in vehicle maintenance, modifications, and customization in a supportive and engaging environment.The AAAA Interactive Vehicle Build is a high-energy activation designed to bring together diverse audiences—across sectors and skill levels—to collaboratively design and build a concept vehicle during the show. This program fosters cross-disciplinary engagement while showcasing new technologies in real time.Exhibitor HighlightsAmong the many highlights on the AutoTech 2025 show floor, several standout exhibitors will offer immersive, real-world experiences:Kardome will present live, in-car demonstrations of its revolutionary Spatial Hearing AI. Designed to function flawlessly in real-world driving conditions, the system delivers natural voice control through a single mic array, enabling seamless interaction across multiple in-cabin zones. Attendees will experience how Kardome's voice UI captures and separates speech with remarkable clarity, even amid wind, road noise, and overlapping conversations.3SS (3 Screen Solutions), a global leader in automotive software, will showcase their next-generation in-vehicle infotainment platforms. Known for delivering TV-quality entertainment experiences, 3SS bridges the gap between premium content and smart, intuitive user interfaces—bringing a familiar, connected feel to the in-car environment.SoundHound AI will demonstrate its cutting-edge Chat AI Automotive platform inside Lucid Air. Combining real-time data access with edge-based generative AI, the platform provides voice interaction that remains functional even without a cloud connection. From checking weather updates to ordering food on the go, SoundHound's demo offers a glimpse into the future of voice commerce and in-car engagement.Additional FeaturesThe Sonatus Podcast Studio will host live recordings throughout the event, featuring conversations with influential voices in automotive tech.The Verizon Business Cappuccino Bar will be open in the registration area from 8:00 to 10:00 AM on Wednesday and Thursday, offering complimentary barista-made coffee.These show floors activations are part of a broader three-day agenda that includes executive workshops, startup showcases, and the return of the AutoTech Awards. With more than 3,000 automotive leaders expected to attend, AutoTech 2025 remains the industry’s premier platform for collaboration, innovation, and strategic growth.To learn more and book your ticket, visit www.AutoTechEvents.com . All credentialed media are invited and receive complimentary access to both the awards ceremony and the AutoTech event.ABOUT AUTOTECHAutoTech is the global platform for automotive innovation, bringing together OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, disruptors, and technologists to explore what’s next in mobility. Backed by WardsAuto and Informa Tech, AutoTech delivers unparalleled access to insights, collaboration, and the technologies driving transformation across electrification, connectivity, UX, and software-defined vehicle development. AutoTech 2025 marks the event’s 25th anniversary. Visit www.AutoTechEvents.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.