WardsAuto Names 2025 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners, Spotlights Sustainability, Bold Design, and Android OS Integration

Winners to be honored at AutoTech 2025 on June 5 in Novi, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WardsAuto has announced the annual Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners for 2025 and this year’s lineup of vehicles reveal a strong industry trend toward light-colored, serene cabin designs, bolder accent colors and widespread use of Android Automotive OS for a refined user experience.“Half of our winning vehicles – the Buick Enclave, Cadillac Optiq, Ford Expedition, Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Volvo EX90 – have interiors leaning heavily on ivory or pale beige and gray tones,” says Christie Schweinsberg, Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX program manager and judge. “This creates a serene space for drivers and passengers and helps soften the stress that can come with increasing amounts of technology in modern automobiles, as well as driving on increasingly traffic-clogged roadways.”Winners range from affordable models like the Kia K4 sedan and Nissan Kicks small crossover to luxury vehicles like the Volvo EX90 3-row CUV, which also features one of the industry’s most sustainable interiors, with 110 pounds of recycled and bio-based materials.Android Automotive OS appears in nearly all winning models, enhancing infotainment systems and streamlining user interfaces. “The Android OS simply works well, and by not eating up engineering time and focus on re-inventing the wheel, automakers can concentrate on design and user-experience innovations that better delight customers and set their vehicles and brands apart,” notes Wards 10 Best Judge Dave Zoia.Key design highlights across the winners include multicolor ambient lighting, massaging seats, out-of-the-box decorative trim and smart storage solutions. There’s also a notable rise in the inclusion of streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video and Spotify, underscoring the growing “app-ification” of in-car infotainment.This year’s list includes four battery-electric vehicles – up from two last year – and marks a return of passenger cars with the Charger Daytona and K4 breaking the light truck streak from 2024.2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners (listed in alphabetical order):• Buick Enclave• Cadillac Optiq• Dodge Charger Daytona• Ford Expedition• GMC Yukon Denali• Hyundai Ioniq 9• Kia K4• Nissan Kicks• Toyota 4Runner• Volvo EX90Evaluations took place in early 2025, with judges assessing design, materials, comfort, tech, and value during daily driving. Full features on the winners will appear on wardsauto.com starting May 21, with awards presented on June 5 during the AutoTech conference.The 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners will be honored during a dedicated awards ceremony on June 5 at AutoTech, which kicks off on June 3 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Winning vehicles will be showcased throughout the exhibition hall, giving attendees the opportunity to step inside and explore the standout interior design and user-experience technologies that earned each vehicle a place on this year’s prestigious list.To learn more and book your ticket, visit www.AutoTechEvents.com . All credentialed media are invited and receive complimentary access to both the awards ceremony and the AutoTech event.ABOUT WARDSAUTOWardsAuto is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Through our reach and community, connection and event power and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, our brand provides expert direction with unrivaled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. Our offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services and more. To learn more about WardsAuto, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/

