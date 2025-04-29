AutoTech Awards 2025 Shortlist Revealed: Celebrating Innovation and Leadership in Automotive Technology

Winners to be honored at AutoTech 2025 on June 3 in Novi, Michigan

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over: the AutoTech Awards 2025 shortlist has landed, and it’s nothing short of electrifying. Recognizing the visionaries, game-changers, and bold breakthroughs shaping the future of mobility, this year’s finalists set a new benchmark for innovation across the auto tech landscape.Returning as the must-attend opening event of AutoTech 2025, the AutoTech Awards will take center stage on June 3, 2025, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. The evening will celebrate innovation, strategic collaboration, and leadership across the automotive technology ecosystem.🏆 Winners will be announced live on the evening of June 3, in a high-energy ceremony that brings together pioneers from OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, software innovators, and emerging disruptors.Curated by WardsAuto and Wards Intelligence, now part of Omdia, and guided by insight from leading experts and partners, this year’s shortlist represents the cutting edge of innovation - celebrating not just tech excellence, but real progress in digital transformation, collaboration, and equity.This is more than recognition - it’s a celebration of the people and technologies shaping tomorrow’s roads, today.View the full shortlist and learn more at https://autotechevents.com/home/autotech-awards/ AutoTech Awards 2025 Shortlist:Collaborative Partnership of the Year• COVESA• OLEDWorks & Marelli• Tweddle & INAGOAutomotive Tech Company of the Year• Hesai• Qualcomm• LotlinxAutomotive Experience Product or Solution• AiDEN• SoundHound AI• LenovoAutomotive Enabling Product or Solution• Lenovo Vehicle Computing• Sonatus• SDVerseAutomotive Rising Star• Sharmishta Roy, Software Engineering Leader, Ford Motor Company• Nandita Mangal, Vehicle Feature Owner, Aptiv• Matt Jones, Executive Director, Ford Motor CompanyLeadership in Workplace Transformation (In Partnership with Women Automotive Network)• PERSICO GROUP• Martinrea International• LKQ CorporationAutomotive Woman of the Year (In Partnership with Women Automotive Network)• Deanna Lorincz, Global Director of Communications, Martinrea International• Kelly Brown, Vice President - Global Prototypes & Pilot Operations, Stellantis• Maria Anhalt , CEO, ElektrobitOEM of the Year (Sponsored by Sonatus)• Toyota• Mazda• BYDTier 1 Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by T-Mobile for Business)• NVIDIA• Continental• MahleABOUT AUTOTECH 2025Rooted in the heart of the automotive industry and organized by Informa Connect, AutoTech has showcased the broad spectrum of automotive electronics and technology for a quarter century. Focused on connectivity and fostering collaboration, AutoTech introduces practical business strategies that deliver instant benefits and outlines future-ready plans to ensure attendees stay competitive in the market. https://autotechevents.com/home/

