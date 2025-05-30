Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hits Record-Breaking $925,000 Jackpot

Lotto America Rolls on with Second-Largest Jackpot Ever

JACKSON, MISS. — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is thrilled to announce that the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has soared to an unprecedented $925,000, marking the largest prize in the game’s history. This milestone also coincides with the 1,000th draw since the launch of the Mississippi Lottery’s only in-state draw game, which debuted in April 2021.

This will be the 48th drawing since the Match 5 jackpot was last won on April 12, 2025, for $141,000. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ever hit was $905,168 on Feb. 7, 2023, on a winning ticket purchased from Sprint Mart #4136 in West Point. Mississippi Match 5 is a draw game with a rolling jackpot that increases every night until there’s a winner, when it then resets to $50,000. Tickets are $2, and an optional $1 multiplier feature is available to boost non-jackpot prizes.

“This is a landmark moment for Mississippi Match 5,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. “The escalating jackpot reflects the enthusiasm of our players and the game’s increasing appeal. We eagerly anticipate celebrating with our next big winner. And who knows, if it’s not hit tonight, we may have our first Match 5 Millionaire.”

Tickets can be purchased at authorized Mississippi Lottery retailers statewide. For more information on Mississippi Match 5, including how to play and winning numbers, visit www.mslottery.com.

Lotto America Jackpot Continues to Climb

The Lotto America jackpot is now an estimated $37.22 million, marking the second-largest prize in the game’s history. The cash option for the upcoming draw stands at approximately $16.36 million, offering players a substantial win for just a $1 ticket.

This impressive jackpot comes after 169 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The last time the jackpot was claimed was on April 1, 2023, when a player in Iowa won the game’s all-time highest annuitized jackpot of $40.03 million.

Lotto America is available in 15 states and offers players the chance to win big three times a week, with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. For an additional $1, players can opt for the All Star Bonus, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, May 31 at 10:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion Announces Winner Cities

The final Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion drawing took place Thursday, May 29. This supersized bonus promotional drawing included all previous non-winning entries, offering participants another shot at major prizes. Winners were from the following cities:

$25,000 – Jackson

$15,000 – Mantee

$10,000 – Jackson

$100 Digital Gift Cards – Southaven, Tutwiler, Hattiesburg, Petal and Columbia

All Bonus Promotion entries will automatically be entered into the game’s 2nd Chance Promotional drawing for $100,000 held once the game ends.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $189 million with an estimated cash value of $82.7 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $207 million with an estimated cash value of $91 million.

5/30/2025