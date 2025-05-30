The Blind Guy Wins Top Window Treatment Store in BusinessRate’s ‘Best of 2025’ Award

BusinessRate Award 2025 for Best Window Treatment Company

BusinessRate Award 2025 for Best Window Treatment Company

The Blind Guy of Rocklin, CA, wins BusinessRate’s 2025 Best Window Treatment Store award, recognizing trusted service, expert guidance, & community commitment.

We're honored to receive the Best of 2025 award—it reflects the trust we've earned through honest, knowledgeable, and personalized service. This award symbolizes the relationships we've built.”
— Brad Cocagne, owner of The Blind Guy
ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blind Guy, a leading provider of custom window treatments in Rocklin and surrounding areas, is proud to announce its recognition as a ‘Best of 2025’ award recipient from BusinessRate in the Window Treatment Store category.

BusinessRate's 'Best of' awards are determined through a comprehensive analysis of a business's recent customer reviews. This methodology ensures that the awards reflect current customer experiences and satisfaction levels. By evaluating businesses within the same category and geographic area, BusinessRate provides a fair comparison and shines the spotlight on those constantly raising the bar in delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Standing out in one of the most competitive categories in the home improvement space, The Blind Guy bested other window treatment stores in the area. This reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to both craftsmanship and community. With over two decades of experience, The Blind Guy has built a trusted reputation for pairing high-quality products with exceptional service, helping clients transform their spaces with solutions tailored to their individual preferences and needs.

Locally owned and operated, The Blind Guy’s continued success has been fueled by referrals and repeat business from satisfied customers throughout the Rocklin area. The company is known not just for its attentive service but also for offering a curated selection of top-tier products from renowned brands in quality and innovation, such as Norman Window Fashions and Hunter Douglas. Whether clients are drawn to timeless shutters or modern motorized shades, The Blind Guy delivers expert guidance and professional installation backed by years of experience.

Reflecting on the journey, Brad added, “We never set out to just sell blinds. We want to be a reliable partner for our neighbors. Whether it’s helping a family find the right shade for their nursery or guiding a business through large-scale upgrades, we’re here for the long haul. This award belongs just as much to the people who’ve welcomed us into their homes as it does to our team.”

To learn more about The Blind Guy’s custom window treatment solutions or to schedule a consultation, visit www.blindguy.net or call (916) 686-7997.

Brad Cocagne
The Blind Guy
+1 916-686-7997
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Blind Guy Wins Top Window Treatment Store in BusinessRate’s ‘Best of 2025’ Award

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Brad Cocagne
The Blind Guy
+1 916-686-7997
Company/Organization
Window Treatment Marketing Pros
152 Hinrichs Lane
Arnold, Missouri, 63010
United States
+1 314-470-1180
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Since 1997, I have been helping businesses across the country with their digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. As an Air Force veteran, I bring a disciplined approach to my work, and my agency has won numerous awards in Search, Consulting, and Marketing throughout recent years. Together with my daughter Amber, I have become a leading specialist in running SEO and SEM for window treatment and awning companies. Our expertise in this niche has driven us to specialize in helping these businesses grow and expand nationwide. If you own or help run a window treatment, covering, or awning company, we are your ticket to more leads, phone calls, and higher Google rankings.

About Us

More From This Author
The Blind Guy Wins Top Window Treatment Store in BusinessRate’s ‘Best of 2025’ Award
ResCom Designs Launches New Website to Better Serve South Carolina Homeowners
Blue Ridge Window Treatments Reinforces Commitment to Personalized, High-Quality Service in Roanoke Valley with New Site
View All Stories From This Author