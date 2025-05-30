NCJAR Hosts Free Community Housing Fair in Plainfield on June 14, 2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) is proud to announce its upcoming Community Housing Fair, taking place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Charles and Anna Booker Elementary School in Plainfield, NJ.
This free, family-friendly event is designed to connect residents with vital housing resources, expert advice, and support services. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, renter, or simply exploring your options, the Housing Fair offers practical, hands-on information that can help you make informed decisions and achieve your housing goals.
What Attendees Can Expect
Participants will have access to a variety of informational sessions and resource tables featuring:
Down Payment Assistance Programs
Credit Repair Services
Certified Housing Counselors
Affordable Housing Resources and Listings
Community members will have the opportunity to meet directly with housing professionals, lenders, nonprofit agencies, and government representatives dedicated to promoting equitable and sustainable housing solutions.
Preregistration Perks
Those who pre-register for the event will be automatically entered to win exciting prizes and giveaways, generously sponsored by our event partners. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Charles and Anna Booker Elementary School, Plainfield, NJ
Cost: FREE admission and FREE parking
Register Today
Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity to access housing guidance and connect with professionals who are ready to help.
To register or learn more, visit https://homebuyer.ncjar.com/index.php/register.
North Central Jersey Association of Realtors®
North Central Jersey Association of Realtors®
