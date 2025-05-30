Jiang Takes Executive Editor Role at Gas Science and Engineering

Yuan Jiang, a chemical engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has joined the editorial board of Gas Science and Engineering as an executive editor. In this role, she will manage submissions, supervise associate editors, and do other things.

Gas Science and Engineering aims to “bridge the gap between the science and engineering of natural gases by publishing articles that are intelligible to both scientists and engineers working in the earth sciences and energy research.” The journal publishes original research papers, communications, letters to the editor, and review articles on topics related to gas resources and processing.

“I’m excited to take on this new role,” said Jiang. “Gas Science and Engineering’s emerging focus on experimental and modeling research on gas-related science parallels my own personal research interests.”

Jiang joined Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in 2017. Her work focuses on bioenergy, petroleum refineries, power generation, carbon capture and utilization, and hydrogen production, with an emphasis on modeling and simulation. Her expertise includes conceptual process design and modeling, techno-economic and life cycle analysis, and advanced system analysis. Jiang is the holder of two U.S. patents and has published 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals.