Guardrail repairs in Teton County will impact traffic

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be repairing damaged guardrail sections of Wyoming State Highway 22 Teton Pass and US 89 Snake River Canyon, at various locations, beginning on Monday, June 2. Crews will be working during daytime hours, but will make an effort to avoid work during commuting hours. Work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week. While work is underway, traffic will be limited to a single lane, controlled by flagging operations. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly.

In an effort to expedite the work and minimize the length of time for the work, two crews will be working simultaneously through the week, with one crew working on WYO 22, Teton Pass, while the other crew works on US 26/89 in the Snake River Canyon. The work in the Snake River Canyon is anticipated to take roughly two days, while the crew on WYO 22, Teton Pass, will likely work the entire week.

Drivers should expect to see lane closures, shoulder closures and delays at various locations on US 26/89 Snake River Canyon and WYO 22 Teton Pass throughout the week. The guardrail work should be completed by Friday, June 6. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our website at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html