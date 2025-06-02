Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to hold special meeting June 4

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet for a special meeting on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, via videoconference at 2:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.