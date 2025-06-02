Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 Awards Scholarships

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Transportation Department Employees' Association (WTDEA) in northeast Wyoming recently awarded two $500 scholarships to college-bound dependents of WTDEA members.

This year's recipients are Grace Colby of Sheridan and Silas Speidel of Sundance.

Grace Colby, a 2024 graduate of Sheridan High School, is enrolled in the Dental Hygiene program at Sheridan College. She attributes her interest in becoming a dental hygienist to an internship during her senior year. Grace believes good oral health and hygiene contribute to confidence and looks forward to helping others build their confidence through a healthy smile. Grace is the daughter of Ryan and Molly Colby. Ryan is the highway maintenance supervisor at Burgess Junction.

Silas Speidel, a 2025 graduate of Sundance High School, will attend Northwest College in Powell this fall to study business. Silas has a strong interest in automotive technology and ultimately aims to open his own automotive shop in his hometown. He believes a business degree and working closely with other mechanics will help him become a successful business owner. Silas is the son of Rusty and Amanda Speidel. Rusty is the highway maintenance supervisor in Sundance.

WTDEA is a WYDOT internal association whose mission is to "provide direct communication for all WYDOT employees, promote safe, efficient working environments, with positive changes for the future." Membership is open to all employees, and proceeds from memberships help support the scholarship program.