Aker BioMarine Appoints Bob Nelson as General Manager to its Houston Manufacturing Facility

Aker BioMarine has appointed Bob Nelson as General Manager of its Houston-based manufacturing facility.

Through teamwork, performance, and visionary leadership, Nelson sets his sights on “Building for the Future”

In our mission-driven industry, you need to be visionary, precise, reliable, and efficient. Our Houston facility encompasses all that, and more. ” — Simon Seward, CEO, Human Health Ingredients, Aker BioMarine

LYSAKER , NORWAY, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine has appointed Bob Nelson as General Manager of its Houston-based manufacturing facility. With extensive experience in mechanical engineering and operations in the health and pharmaceutical industries, he will help drive the company’s mission to advance human health while reinforcing the facility’s role as the cornerstone of Aker BioMarine. As the global hub—from which the company develops and distributes science-backed health ingredients to more than 60 countries—Houston Manufacturing is dedicated to fostering innovation and creating progressive solutions for tomorrow.As one of the world’s leading marine-based health ingredient companies, Aker BioMarine holds a strong position in the industry. Alongside its flagship product, Superba Krilloil, the company’s portfolio of high-quality ingredients—Lysoveta, and PL+™—are all manufactured at the Houston facility. Building on this expertise, the company has expanded into algae-based omega-3s with its newest ingredient, Revervia. This diversification underscores Aker BioMarine's commitment to sustainable and science-driven solutions for human health.“I believe the foundation of our success lies not only in the science we develop or the solutions we bring to market, but in the people who make it all possible,” says Bob Nelson, General Manager, Houston Manufacturing, Human Health Ingredients, Aker BioMarine. “Team building is not a peripheral activity for us, it’s a core strategy. Here in Houston, we remain focused on aligning and empowering our colleagues and unlocking the full potential of their creativity and expertise to accelerate the delivery of our impactful health ingredients with greater speed and effectiveness. Ultimately, everything we do is driven by our mission to improve human health, and our team’s dedication fuels the innovation behind our sustainably sourced, science-backed ingredients that support better living across the globe.”With three decades in driving process improvement and 22 years of leadership experience—spanning site, global functional, and multi-site roles—Nelson has successfully led teams in Operations, Technical Operations, Supply Chain, Maintenance, and Project Engineering at companies like QuVa Pharma and Sanofi. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Yale and a Master of Business Administration from Western Michigan University.“In our mission-driven industry, you need to be visionary, precise, reliable, and efficient,” says Simon Seward, CEO, Human Health Ingredients, Aker BioMarine. “Our Houston facility encompasses all that, and more. As a global hub focused on excellence, we are committed to innovation, science, and growth, with exceptional people at the heart of everything we do. We've made operational excellence a pillar of our approach, and we are pleased to have Bob leading the team in Houston. We’ve set our sights on significant ongoing and planned investments to propel Houston manufacturing to new heights and building for the future means anticipating the challenges of tomorrow while strengthening our position as a leading ingredient company today.”Houston Manufacturing is committed to driving innovation and developing forward-thinking solutions for the future. For over a decade, the facility has played a pioneering role in the nutraceuticals industry, introducing new ideas, methods, and products. Its capabilities include oil extraction and purification of premium omega-3 oils, all sourced from non-GMO materials, as well as blending, product development, analytics, and comprehensive documentation.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

