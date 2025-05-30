Appraisal Institute Launches Certified Residential (CR) Beta for PAREA Program

Appraisal Institute

The Appraisal Institute announces the official launch of the Certified Residential Beta for its groundbreaking appraisal experience program.

The Certified Residential Beta reflects AI’s leadership as the only provider of a complete, AQB-compliant PAREA program—one that fuses rigorous education with immersive, virtual field experience.” — Appraisal Institute

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Appraisal Institute (AI), the nation’s leading professional association of real estate appraisers, proudly announces the official launch of the Certified Residential (CR) Beta for its groundbreaking Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (PAREA) program. This advancement comes on the heels of AI celebrating its first Certified Residential credential earned by a PAREA graduate in South Carolina—marking a defining moment in the evolution of appraisal education and training.“I passed the exam on my first try with no refresher and was thrilled!” said Leigha Howell, the first AI PAREA graduate to achieve the Certified Residential credential. “While the exam leaned heavily on qualifying education topics, PAREA truly prepared me for real-world appraisal work. Concepts like highest and best use carry a whole new meaning now. In my opinion, PAREA is the new standard for appraisal.”The Certified Residential Beta reflects AI’s leadership as the only provider of a complete, AQB-compliant PAREA program—one that fuses rigorous education with immersive, virtual field experience. All aspiring residential appraisers can meet the experience requirements for licensure and certification in a flexible, guided, and tech-forward format, reducing barriers to entry and expanding opportunities in the profession.Program Highlights and MilestonesEnrollment Growth: More than 200 individuals have enrolled in the AI PAREA program, with 23 graduates earning appraisal credentials—each maintaining a 100% first-time exam pass rate.CR Beta Pilot Progress: The Certified Residential Beta has already welcomed 6 participants, with an additional 2–3 expected to join within days.TAF Scholarship Momentum: Four more Q1 2025 Pathways to Success scholarship recipients joined this week, with only 3 remaining expected to begin by early June.Real-World Success Stories:“I passed my licensed residential exam yesterday—much harder than expected, but PAREA prepared me exceptionally well,” shared a trainee mentored by Allan Waller.Another graduate mentored by Briana Criqui, SRA, AI-RRS added: “I’ve successfully completed the program! I cannot thank my mentor enough for their brilliant approach, expertise, and support throughout.”Widespread Adoption & Strong DemandAI PAREA is now recognized or adopted by 40 U.S. states and territories, with all but 5 formally proposing or considering adoption.Over 3,000 appraisers have expressed interest in joining AI’s PAREA program, underscoring demand for an accessible, modernized path into the profession.“The launch of our Certified Residential Beta represents our unwavering commitment to innovation, accessibility, and excellence,” said Sandra Adomatis, SRA, LEED Green Associate, GREEN, Immediate Past President of the Appraisal Institute. “Through PAREA, we’re helping build the next generation of appraisers who are equipped for the challenges of today’s valuation landscape.”Scholarship funds for PAREA are available through the TAF Pathways to Success scholarship fund, which covers 100 percent of enrollment costs of AQB-approved PAREA programs. Applications for 2nd Quarter 2025 scholarship round are open through June 15.For more information about these offerings and to begin your journey toward licensure or certification through AI PAREA, visit: https://www.appraisalinstitute.org/the-appraisal-profession/parea

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.