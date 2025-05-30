Webinar: Nature as Canvas – Ephemeral Art and Outdoor Learning

Join Joshua Chard, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow, for an engaging 45-minute webinar on how nature-based and ephemeral art can ignite creativity, deepen content learning, and strengthen students’ connection to place.

Chard will be joined by special guest Becky Hallowell, 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year, who brings a deep commitment to outdoor, place-based education. Together, they’ll share real classroom examples, practical strategies, and easy-to-implement ideas for using natural materials to support cross-curricular learning—from science and math to writing and social-emotional learning.

This session is ideal for educators seeking to bring learning outdoors and create meaningful connections between art, the environment, and student voice.

Date: June 5, 2025

Time: 3:15-4 p.m.

No preregistration is required. Join the webinar here.

For further questions, please reach out to Maine DOE Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard at joshua.chard@maine.gov.