California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Highlights $75M SWorx Expansion to Put Californians Back to Work

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie showcases SWorx Bottling’s $75M expansion as a real solution to create jobs and rebuild California’s economy from the ground up.

SWorx Bottling Company is proof that we can bring jobs back to California. This is how we rebuild our economy, with real action, real opportunity, and real leadership."” — Sharifah Hardie

COLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie , Republican candidate for California Governor in 2026, is shining a spotlight on a $75 million investment initiative by SWorx Bottling Company , calling it a powerful example of how California can rebuild its economy from the ground up.During a recent tour of the SWorx facility in Colton, California, Hardie praised the company’s commitment to job creation, manufacturing expansion, and local empowerment. She described SWorx as a “real-world model” of her California Forward Plan, which prioritizes infrastructure, small business growth, and putting Californians back to work.“California's economy has been hit hard, but we’re done waiting,” said Hardie. “We’re building a future right here, right now. SWorx Bottling Company proves that we can deliver jobs, innovation, and hope for working families across the state.”SWorx Bottling Launches $75 Million Private OfferingSWorx Bottling Company, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Urban Television Network Corp. (OTC: URBT ), recently launched a $75 million private offering to scale operations, increase production capacity, and create new employment opportunities across California.The company’s 161,000-square-foot facility offers high-efficiency beverage production, packaging, and bottling services for both established and emerging brands. With global supply chain issues and rising tariffs, SWorx’s commitment to local manufacturing and “Made in America” solutions positions it as a critical piece of California’s economic recovery.“The acquisition of SWorx by URBT marks a new chapter,” said said Dan Parr, CEO of SWorx Bottling Company. “We now have the leadership, vision, and resources to scale rapidly. This expansion offers a unique opportunity for qualified investors to be part of something exceptional.”California Forward: A Vision for Economic RecoveryThe expansion of SWorx Bottling directly supports key priorities outlined in Sharifah Hardie’s California Forward Plan, including:Investing in scalable industries like manufacturing and logisticsCreating sustainable jobs across underserved communitiesStreamlining regulations to attract business growthSupporting workforce training and technical educationRevitalizing infrastructure to boost long-term productivity“SWorx Bottling is more than just a plant,” Hardie said. “It’s a blueprint for how we can strengthen our communities, support local businesses, and bring jobs back to California.”How to Learn More and Get InvolvedThe SWorx Bottling private offering is currently open with limited availability for qualified investors.Facility Address: 1601 East Steel Road, Colton, CA 92324Learn more about SWorx Bottling Company: https://www.SWorxBottling.com Explore URBT’s broader business portfolio: https://www.URBT.com Donate to Sharifah Hardie’s campaign:For investment inquiries, media interviews, or campaign support, call 562-822-0965About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a Republican candidate for California Governor in 2026, entrepreneur, and media personality dedicated to economic renewal, job creation, and inclusive growth. Her California Forward Plan offers practical, bold solutions to the state’s most urgent challenges.About SWorx Bottling CompanySWorx Bottling Company is a premier beverage production facility based in Colton, California, providing turnkey manufacturing, bottling, and packaging services. The company is known for its high-speed, high-efficiency operations and commitment to helping brands scale with quality and precision.About URBTUrban Television Network Corp. (OTC: URBT) is a publicly traded media and technology company focused on innovation, acquisition, and building value across digital, broadcast, and infrastructure sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.