National CACFP Association Celebrates Engagement at 2025 National Child Nutrition Conference

National Child Nutrition Conference 2025

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) proudly reports the success of the 2025 National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC) , held in Dallas, Texas, from April 14 to 18. The annual conference brought together over 1,700 professionals committed to advancing child nutrition programs including CACFP and SFSP.This year’s event served as a dynamic platform for professional development and advocacy, with a robust lineup of sessions focused on nutrition, policy and program operations. Mike Brown Jr., President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth, delivered a compelling keynote that emphasized leadership and community strength. With programming tailored to diverse attendee needs and more than 238 speakers participating, the NCNC once again demonstrated its value as the premier national gathering for child nutrition stakeholders.Attendees traveled from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 15 tribal nations, making this year’s event one of the most geographically diverse to date. The hybrid model offered flexibility and expanded access, with 1,471 participants attending in person and 257 joining virtually. Survey results showed a strong approval rating, with 98% of respondents rating the conference as excellent or good and 96% of in-person attendees engaging with the Exhibit Hall.Exhibitor and Sponsor EngagementThe 2025 Exhibit Hall featured 68 exhibitors across 77 booths and was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback. Engagement was high, with exhibitors noting the quality of interactions and professional atmosphere.Exhibitor reach metrics from the conference include:96,334 impressions on the conference website3,823 hits on the virtual exhibitor directory473,396 emails sent featuring sponsors and exhibitors, with a 34.8% open rate608 visitors to exhibitor pages in the conference app4,196 views in the printed and digital conference program1,729 total attendees96% of onsite attendees visited the Exhibit HallLooking AheadBuilding on 39 years of success, NCA is excited to celebrate its 40th Anniversary in Las Vegas next year. The 2026 conference will continue fostering meaningful connections and advancing excellence in child nutrition programs nationwide.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.