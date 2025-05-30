U.S. Chamber Launches Paid Tax Campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of a paid advocacy campaign as part of the Chamber’s larger tax efforts. The initial ad buy, which includes targeted paid media and corresponding billboards across the country, begins this week and will run in select states and Congressional districts.

“There is a lot of misinformation being spread about this legislation. This is part of our effort to educate the public on why the bill is good for the economy and for creating more jobs with higher wages, and we want to thank the lawmakers who are working to get this proposal enacted into law,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson.

Securing permanent tax relief for America’s families, workers, and entrepreneurs, is a priority for the Chamber. To ensure the One Big Beautiful Bill Act makes it to President Trump’s desk, the Chamber is working in states and districts across the country to achieve several key priorities. This includes educating constituents on the benefits of making President Trump’s tax cuts permanent, thanking lawmakers who are critical in supporting this pro-growth policy, and in some cases, drawing attention to those Members of Congress who are not supportive of the bill and in fact would be voting in favor of the largest tax increase in history.

This new six-figure ad buy is a part of the Chamber’s comprehensive advocacy blitz surrounding the tax reconciliation bill and is supported by state and local chambers of commerce in each respective region. The ads mention 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and two U.S. Senators. The campaign will include a total of 32 billboards across the country and matching paid digital advertising. This initial ad buy will run for at least the next month with the intention to expand to additional states and districts.

The Chamber, in partnership with state and local chambers from across the country, has hosted more than two dozen in-district roundtables with lawmakers and local businesses to highlight the need to extend these important pro-growth tax policies.

A public opinion survey conducted by McLaughlin & Associates on behalf of the Chamber shows a majority of voters support making tax relief permanent and Americans are more likely to vote for a candidate who advocates for permanent tax relief.

##