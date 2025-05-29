U.S. Chamber Applauds Supreme Court Decision to Rein in NEPA Abuse

WASHINGTON – Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, issued the following statement today applauding the Supreme Court’s 8-0 decision to rein in abuse of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to stall infrastructure projects:

“Our broken permitting system has long been a national embarrassment. The U.S. Chamber applauds the Supreme Court’s decision to rein in the now routine practice of misusing NEPA as ‘a blunt and haphazard tool’ in order to block investment and economic development. As the Court correctly recognized, NEPA is a ‘purely procedural’ law, and was never intended to be weaponized against infrastructure projects. The Court’s decision is a major step in the right direction and a victory for the public and American businesses. A better permitting process will benefit the public by ensuring timely upgrades to essential infrastructure like roads, bridges, and energy systems, and will benefit businesses by reducing delays and uncertainties, allowing them to plan and invest with confidence.”

