U.S. Chamber, Galveston Regional Chamber Host U.S. Representative Randy Weber for Roundtable on Tax Reform

GALVESTON, TX – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce recently hosted U.S. Representative Randy Weber (R-TX-14) for a roundtable discussion in Galveston, Texas with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Randy Weber is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 14th District of Texas will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Weber for working tirelessly for his district and ensuring Americans everywhere continue to benefit from the pro-growth policies enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs act of 2017,” said Monique Thierry, Vice President of the Southwest/South Central region at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The impact of the cuts have helped businesses of all sizes in the district to fuel, feed and transport resources across the nation. Congressman Weber is once again demonstrating his commitment to the workers, families, and businesses of Texas’ 14th District.”

“As a former small business owner, I know firsthand what it takes to make payroll, grow a company, and support workers,” said Congressman Weber. “Local job creators shouldn’t be punished with higher taxes. The 2017 tax cuts were a game-changer for our economy, and now we’re working to make them permanent. Texans want less government, lower taxes, and more freedom to build their businesses. We’re putting small businesses first, right where they belong."

“The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce was honored to host the U.S. Chamber’s Roundtable with Congressman Randy Weber,” said Gina Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber. “We are grateful for the Galveston-Texas City Pilots and the local business leaders who participated in a substantial discussion around the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, tariffs and issues crucial to the region. Lending their voices and vision proved how important this community is to Texas. As a former small business owner, the Congressman knows businesses in every sector collectively shape our economy and we are grateful for his incredible leadership and unwavering commitment.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

##