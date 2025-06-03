Business Reporter: The Flex testing framework

Offering patients the best diagnostic choice based on their medical records

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Angelo Rago, President, Luminex Division of Diasorin shares his insights on how personalised diagnostics can help address the healthcare cost crisis, as well as lead to better patient outcomes. An accurate diagnosis to establish the best treatments for individualized patient needs is key to offering more personalised patient journeys and cost savings. From a financial perspective, it’s essential to ensure that diagnostics and treatments become more equitable for patients and sustainable for the healthcare system with costs aligned to reimbursement rates. It's not just large-scale systemic changes, though, that can lead to better healthcare outcomes but also incremental improvements at various patient journey touchpoints. Enhancements in clinical labs, for example, can ensure that patients are diagnosed and treated in a manner that suits them most, while also accelerating time to treatment.Scalable Flex testing frameworks are easy to adjust to different patient populations, varying levels of throughput and evolving clinical needs. The flexibility of the LIAISON PLEXSystem—Diasorin’s next generation molecular diagnostic platform—enables users to pay only for selected diagnostic targets within a panel that they need, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency. In its partnerships with laboratories, Diasorin’s platform enables a lab to determine the best testing panel option based on need, season, age and setting, rather than being stuck with pre-built panels. To avoid unnecessary complexity, the LIAISON PLEXRespiratory Flex Assay features a customizable, modular structure with 19 targets, allowing laboratories to report and pay for only those most relevant to the clinical context. Most often only a subset of targets is needed to reach a meaningful diagnosis. Optimising testing algorithms and automating routine workflows with future AI capabilities should not be designed to replace diagnostics professionals but to augment their work.To learn more about Flex testing frameworks, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About DiasorinDiasorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field and, since 2021, has been active in the Life Science business. For over 50 years, the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits used by diagnostic laboratories worldwide. Diasorin has a history of combining ideas with successful execution and is committed to continuous innovation in the specialty infectious diagnostics disease space to meet the future needs of every segment of the testing market – always with the end goal of improving patient outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.