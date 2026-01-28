xpln.ai Launches in U.S. with CRO, Gina Cavallo, to Capture Demand for Next Gen Attention Solutions

Gina Cavallo, CRO, xpln.ai

Attention Beyond Viewability Pioneer Expands to North America, Following Success With Brands and Agencies Across Europe and APAC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following years of success with major advertisers in Europe and APAC, xpln.ai , the next-generation attention measurement solution, today announced its official expansion into North America with its first U.S. leadership hire. Gina Cavallo has been named Chief Revenue Officer US to accelerate commercial operations across North America and help brands use attention to drive outcomes. CEO Fabien Magalon has also relocated to New York as part of the expansion.xpln.ai helps advertisers turn attention into actionable intelligence with a research-grade, privacy-safe and fully transparent attention measurement platform that spans the media channels that matter most to marketers today, including YouTube, social platforms, CTV, and the open web. Leading global advertisers and agencies, including AXA, Levi's, General Motors, Chanel, KFC, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone, Hermes, L’Oreal already leverage xpln.ai to measure attention and improve their planning, creative strategy, and media effectiveness across markets.“In today's competitive advertising space, just confirming if an ad was simply viewable is nowhere near enough,” said Michael Lampert, Senior Director, Global Gen AI Adoption and Consumer Data Strategy at MondeIēz International. “Brands and agencies today operate in an incredibly cluttered and overwhelming environment where the need to attract and maintain attention, knowing why the creative resonates, and if the consumer actually retained the message matters most. New approaches like xpln.ai will represent a meaningful innovation and hiring Gina Cavallo, a long time trusted and respected industry executive, is the perfect move for the company in this critical stage.”With so many different media touchpoints available to marketers and consumers, quality scores and one-dimensional attention metrics like viewability have become outdated. Every creative tells a story differently, and so each creative requires a unique KPI that marketers can use to measure media effectiveness.“We chose xpln.ai because it delivers value beyond what we see from other players in the attention space,” said Thibaud Rivals, Danone Head of Integrated Brand Communication. “This is critical, because at Danone, real consumer attention is crucial to making every media investment work harder, especially within walled gardens where traditional metrics fall short. xpln.ai’s advanced eye-tracking and understanding of platforms like Meta and YouTube have been invaluable. By providing deep expertise, high-quality data, and actionable insights, we can go beyond viewability to predicting outcomes. ”xpln.ai measures dozens of variables across media quality, creative impact, viewing conditions, and platform behaviors. By examining the semantic proximity of the page to a brand’s own semantic identity, and finding matches between ad language and contextual language, xpln.ai delivers precise, actionable insights that help brands optimize investments across their full media mix.“People no longer watch ads – they watch environments,” said Fabien Magalon, CEO & co-founder of xpln.ai. "Marketers today need a transparent system that connects media quality, creative performance, and business outcomes across platforms. They need to understand how platform and message impact one another, because that explains how people experience the brand. We've successfully raised the expectations of what brands can expect from attention partners in Europe and we could not be more excited to work with Gina to introduce this proven innovation to the North American market.”New CRO Cavallo arrives at xpln.ai from Audigent, a part of Experian. As CRO of Audigent, she played a critical role in leading sales and revenue growth ahead of the company’s 2024 acquisition by Experian.“My first impression of xpln.ai was that it could unlock the deeper understanding of attention and impact I've heard brands asking for across countless conversations," Cavallo said. Cavallo said. “xpln.ai changes what brands should expect from attention measurement—moving from basic viewability to genuine strategic insight. I'm excited to help agencies and brands unlock this deeper level of understanding to create advertising that truly performs.”Since launching in 2022, xpln.ai has helped clients across six countries in Europe and APAC gain new insight into the attention metrics that can drive performance. The company is the latest venture from serial entrepreneur Fabien Magalon, whose track record of building and scaling high-growth adtech companies includes co-founding La Place Media and Alliance Gravity, along with leadership roles within Advertising.com, Microsoft, Facebook and Rubicon Project.About xpln.aixpln.ai is a global attention intelligence platform that helps advertisers measure, understand, and optimize how attention drives outcomes across YouTube, Social, CTV, and the Open Web. Combining large-scale eye-tracking, contextual signals, predictive models, and deep creative analysis, xpln.ai provides transparent, research-grade measurement across markets and media environments. Founded in Paris and now headquartered in New York for U.S. operations, xpln.ai partners with leading brands, publishers, and agencies worldwide to elevate media effectiveness and drive smarter investment decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.