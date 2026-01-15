JWX Acquires Aug X Labs, Giving Publishers a Gen AI Tool to Transform Existing Content Into Multi-Platform Experiences

AI content production technology expands JWX’s platform to help publishers transform content for distribution, engagement, and monetization across platforms

Augie strengthens our publisher platform by enabling media companies to transform existing content into multi-format experiences optimized for modern distribution, engagement, and monetization. ” — JWX CEO John Nardone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JWX , the technology company that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform, today announced it has acquired Aug X Labs, the startup behind Augie Studio, the all-in-one AI-assisted Commercial Video Studio.The acquisition supports JWX’s vision to expand its publisher platform beyond video infrastructure; to help media companies transform existing content into multi-format experiences, to distribute that content efficiently across fragmented platforms, to drive deeper audience engagement, and unlock incremental monetization opportunities.Augie Studio will now be incorporated into JWX Studio, adding an LLM-powered content transformation layer to an existing product suite that helps publishers extend the value of their content while improving operational efficiency across teams. Through the Augie Studio technology, publishers can use existing content to generate video, audio, and other multi-format experiences, with additional formats like interactive content, games, and quizzes introduced over time as part of JWX Studio’s broader platform roadmap.With this new offering, JWX further bolsters its position as a publisher platform designed to help media companies extend content value, improve operational efficiency, and unlock monetization opportunities at scale.“Publishers are under increasing pressure to extend the value of their content across more platforms while driving sustainable revenue,” said JWX CEO John Nardone. “Augie strengthens our publisher platform by enabling media companies to transform existing content into multi-format experiences optimized for modern distribution, engagement, and monetization. This acquisition is part of JWX’s broader mission to help publishers operate more efficiently and compete in an increasingly fragmented ecosystem.”All Aug X Labs employees will now join JWX. CEO and co-founder Jeremy Toeman will take on the role of SVP of AI Innovation. With past leadership roles at media companies including WarnerMedia, Etsy, CBS Interactive, and Sling Media, Toeman is uniquely positioned to spearhead JWX Studio’s production services team and AI-first products.Meanwhile, Augie CPO and co-founder JT White will assume the role of VP, Head of Content Studio. Aug X Labs was founded in January 2022. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.With publishers facing immense pressure to drive revenue, JWX Studio allows editorial and social teams to quickly and easily generate additional content, regardless of their experience or skill set. The addition of Augie Studio’s capabilities lets teams transform existing content assets, such as articles, podcasts, and long-form videos, into scalable, platform-ready formats designed for modern distribution and monetization.“In publishing, momentum comes from the right partnerships,” said Toeman. “Augie was built to help publishers move faster and unlock more value from their content, and joining forces with JWX accelerates that mission in a meaningful way. After a career building transformational media products, I’m very excited about this partnership and the opportunity to combine a future-focused platform designed for what publishers need next in an AI-first content world.”As part of the acquisition, Augie will sunset its direct-to-consumer product and now focus exclusively on serving enterprise clients with enhanced features and dedicated support.About JWXJWX’s mission is to provide technology that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform. We help publishers transform content into multi-format experiences, reach audiences wherever attention moves, and strengthen monetization in a fragmented landscape. As part of the broader ecosystem, JWX also supports streaming companies and advertisers with solutions built for how modern media is distributed and consumed. Learn more at www.jwx.com About Aug X LabsAugie is an all-in-one video studio designed to make video-first marketing attainable for any business. With easy-to-use features that cover the entire video creation and editing workflow, anyone can confidently jump in and create engaging social video content in minutes—no matter their experience or skill set.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.