WR Logistics Appoints Massimo Naldini as CEO for Italy

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WR Logistics , a provider of project logistics solutions for large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects, has appointed Massimo Naldini as Chief Executive Officer for Italy. His appointment strengthens WR Logistics’ leadership capacity in a key European market and supports the company’s continued regional expansion.Mr. Naldini will oversee all WR Logistics activities in Italy, with a focus on aligning project execution with the needs of industrial clients across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Based in Italy, he brings deep operational knowledge and a structured approach to managing complex logistics projects.With over 20 years of experience in logistics, Mr. Naldini has held senior roles at Maire Tecnimont, BCUBE, Villanova, Iveco, CEVA Logistics, and TNT. His career spans leadership in project logistics, cross-border transport, and supply chain development across Europe and Latin America.“It’s a privilege to join a company built around precision, control, and real operational depth,” said Massimo Naldini. “Italy is a critical logistics hub, and I look forward to driving disciplined execution and long-term value for WR Logistics’ clients and partners.”Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding, said “Massimo’s experience leading logistics in complex industrial environments is directly aligned with our model. His appointment marks a significant step in building out our local presence in Italy while staying focused on high-performance delivery. We look forward to him driving our growth and working with our customers.”WR Logistics is a precision-led logistics provider delivering engineered transport solutions for complex global projects. The company offers integrated services across project logistics, heavy lift, and freight forwarding operations. Built for complexity and designed for execution, WR operates across the Middle East, CIS, Europe, Africa, and Latin America.For more information, visit: https://www.wr.group or email: tedwards@wr.group

