SpecFive Launches Linx: The Most Affordable Nationwide Push-to-Talk Radio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpecFive today announced the launch of the Linx, a compact and rugged push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) device designed for teams that need fast, reliable, and cost-effective communication. With no monthly fees, an annual activation plan, and full nationwide LTE/WiFi coverage, the Linx redefines what affordable professional communication can look like.“Linx is the most budget-friendly, contract-free alternative to traditional radios,” said Amir Husain , Chairman of SpecFive. “We designed Linx for teams who need reliable, long-range voice communication, without the headache of subscriptions, repeaters, or infrastructure costs. It delivers instant voice, anywhere in the U.S., year-round, for less than most people pay for a single month of service.”What Linx Has to OfferNationwide Push-to-Talk CommunicationThe Linx connects over LTE or WiFi, giving teams unlimited voice communication range across the country, no towers or repeaters required. You get to use the cell network, but without paying cell monthly charges!Truly Cost-EffectiveWith a one-time activation fee and no monthly cost, Linx is the most affordable PoC radio on the market. The included 4G SIM supports up to 10 years of coverage for typical use (assuming an average of about 4 hours talk/day, every day, the whole year!)Built for the FieldRugged PETG/ABS body, 24-hour standby battery, USB-C fast charging, and a secure belt clip make it ready for all-day action.GPS-Enabled with Team Location SharingBuilt-in GPS enables real-time location tracking, ideal for dispatch, safety, and coordination in the field.Instant DeploymentPre-loaded with all the software necessary, Linx lets users join team channels, manage contacts, and begin communicating immediately.Plug-and-Play SimplicityMinimal setup. No radio programming. Just turn it on and connect your team instantly via LTE or WiFi. Simpler to use than a smartphone.“We engineered Linx to be as simple to use as a walkie-talkie, but infinitely more powerful,” said Daniel Susca, VP of Engineering at SpecFive. “From day one, our goal was to deliver a device that’s rugged, scalable, and effortlessly integrates into any team’s workflow; no IT team or infrastructure needed. It’s communication without compromise.Designed for Lean Teams and Rapid ResponseLinx is ideal for:-Families-Event, sports and other teams coordinating across large venues-Logistics and delivery operations-Private security firms and contractors-Facility management crews-Emergency field personnel and utility responders-Hikers, bikers, hunters, campers.What You Get-Linx Device-Charging Cradle-USB-C Cable + Wall Adapter-Belt Clip-Pre-activated 4G SIM CardAvailabilityLinx is available now through the SpecFive website and select partners. Each unit includes the device, a cradle charger, USB-C cable, belt clip, and a pre-activated 4G SIM.About SpecFiveSpecFive builds cutting-edge hardware and software tools for decentralized, off-grid, and infrastructure-free communication. From mesh networking devices to plug-and-play PoC radios, SpecFive products are engineered for reliability in the most demanding environments, empowering teams, responders, and adventurers with secure, real-time connectivity anywhere in the world.

