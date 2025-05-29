TAFE SA to provide free period products for students

Release date: 30/05/25

As part of its ongoing commitment to removing barriers to learning, TAFE SA is taking action to address disadvantage by providing free period products to all TAFE SA students.

In the week of Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28) TAFE SA is launching its Equity for all. Period initiative to provide free menstrual hygiene products on campuses.

The $300,000 a year commitment from the Malinauskas Labor Government will see more than 140 dispensers providing free pads and tampons installed in all TAFE SA female, unisex, and disabled bathrooms on campuses across the state.

The TAFE SA initiative recognises that period products are not luxury items but essentials and follows a nationwide survey which found 64 per cent of respondents across Australia have struggled to afford menstrual hygiene products.

The Bloody Big Survey 2024, conducted by Share the Dignity, gathered responses from more than 150,000 people across the country and found nearly 70 per cent of TAFE and university students in South Australia have struggled to afford period products in the past year.

The installation of the dispensers will occur in three phases. The Adelaide City campus, TAFE SA’s largest campus, will be the first to see the products available, with other campuses to roll out progressively.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

It is important that we do whatever we can to address barriers to learning, and it’s concerning that so many TAFE and university students struggle to afford these essential items.

This initiative will help address cost of living issues, strengthen an inclusive culture and ultimately support access to high-quality education and training.

With TAFE as the public provider of vocational education and training, it’s important that all members of our community can access classes and have a positive education experience.

That’s why we are funding period products in TAFE campuses – so that their cost never results in missed classes, time away from campus or disadvantage in any aspect of learning or life.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Girls and women should always be empowered to equally and actively participate in every aspect of community life.

The cost of having your period should never be a barrier to that full and active participation – in education, sport, work or any other pursuit.

When people are forced to choose between purchasing period products or meeting other basic needs, they are placed in a position of systemic disadvantage.

Attributable to Connie Bonaros

This is something I have been advocating for and something that is important to the community.

It’s simply not good enough that in 2025, having a period would disadvantage women to either learn or work and be active members of the community.

I thank the Minister for Education for his commitment to supporting women so we can ensure they are not disadvantaged when it comes to their education or learning.