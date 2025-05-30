LoveDelray 'Feel Good Summer' Kicks Off in Downtown Delray Beach

DDA Logo Old School Square MC YOGI Yoga at the Museum Forme Pilates Morning Flow

Inspiring Events, Exclusive Experiences, and New Wellness Savings Pass to Highlight Summer

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has officially kicked off its #LoveDelray “Feel Good Summer” by offering residents and visitors alike a series of inspiring events, exclusive experiences, and a brand new Summer Savings Pass. From the high-energy launch party on June 1 to a Full Moon Yoga event, cold plunge pop-ups, live concerts, engaging art walks and special summer promotions, participants will find moments of movement, mindfulness, and music all summer long in Downtown Delray!Here is what’s new:#LoveDelray Feel Good Summer Launch Party with MC YOGI, Sunday, June 1, 2025, Old School Square This uplifting celebration of community, wellness, and music will feature the popular Coco Market Wellness Festival, a free concert by internationally renowned artist and yogi MC YOGI, and an exclusive ticketed yoga and music experience with MC YOGI in the Vintage Gym. Learn more here: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events/lovedelray-feel-good-summer-launch-party-with-mc-yogi #LoveDelray Summer Savings PassOver 65 Downtown Delray businesses, including restaurants, retail shops, yoga and fitness studios are offering exclusive discounts and promotions all summer long only in the #LoveDelray Savings Pass. These specials are mobile exclusive, do not require an app to download, and are instantly delivered via text and email! To access the Summer Savings Pass, click here: https://www.downtowndelraybeach.com/lovedelray Full Moon Yoga & Ecstatic Night Under the Stars, July 10, Old School SquareJoin Jessica Om and Pedro Luna for a FREE event starting at 6:30 p.m. on July 10 at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square. This magical evening under the full moon—an immersive experience designed to awaken your spirit and elevate your energy—will include Full Moon-Inspired Yoga Flow, Healing Sound Bath, DJ Shamanic Tonic and a curated selection of local vendors. Learn more at https://www.downtowndelraybeach.com/events/lovedelray-full-moon-yoga-ecstatic-night-under-stars Wellness Wednesdays at the SquareFeaturing FREE or reduced priced yoga, Pilates and TRX classes on Wednesdays at Old School Square, including:- Yoga Classes at the Cornell Art MuseumEvery Wednesday and Thursday at Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square. These $8 yoga classes led by Jessica Jyoti include a gentle yoga flow and a sound bath in the tranquil environment of the museum surrounded by beautiful art and history. Registration is required at https://tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/event/wellness-wednesday-yoga-classes - Forme Pilates Morning Flow at Old School SquareThis summer, Forme is stepping out of their luxurious studio to bring you a revitalizing outdoor experience from 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM on the following Wednesday mornings: July 2, 16, and 30, and August 13 and 27. Classes are $15. Learn more at https://www.downtowndelraybeach.com/events/forme-pilates-morning-flow - FREE TRX Workouts at Old School SquareTRX Training Center in Delray Beach is continuing its FREE workouts at Old School Square from 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM on July 9 and August 6. Registration required. Learn more: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events/free-trx-outdoor-workouts-at-the-square-pzghh-yh4dj-24kd5-c27xz-gn23a-e9x95-d5keg-yx4y8-rxcmz-hsn3y-a86em-6nran Grooves Kitchen: Weekly Wellness EventsThe Grooves Kitchen on West Atlantic Avenue is taking "Feel Good Summer" to another level. You're invited for a lineup of wellness-focused food, music, and community events that nourish the body and soul! From Smooth Jazz & Smoothie Saturdays and Walk to Groove Wednesdays to Wine Down Yoga & Brunch and Herbal & Hydration Night. Learn more at https://www.downtowndelraybeach.com/events/grooves-kitchen-weekly-wellness-events For more information and to see a full list of #LoveDelray events and promotions, please visit: https://www.downtowndelraybeach.com/lovedelray About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

