ProHance Showcases Future-Ready Workforce Transformation Tools at Contact Islands 2025

CEBU, CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, participated in Contact Islands 2025 - the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP)'s flagship event.This year’s event was titled ‘Beyond the Hype – CX, AI and the Forces Reshaping Philippine Contact Centres’. The event held in Cebu brought together top BPO and contact center leaders to discuss the future of customer experience, digital innovation, and talent transformation.CCAP 2025 served as the perfect platform for ProHance to demonstrate how its advanced analytics and real-time visibility tools are helping organizations build agile, data-driven, and high-performing operations across the contact center and BPM industry.At CCAP 2025, ProHance presented its latest innovations in workforce intelligence, AI-based productivity insights, and performance analytics tailored for the contact center ecosystem. Biddappa (Sachin) Machanda , Vice President & Country Manager (Philippines & Southeast Asia), ProHance, participated in a high-impact panel discussion titled “The AI-ready Culture: Leadership Strategies for a Successful Workforce Adoption’. The session explored how leading organizations are leveraging technology to foster a culture of performance, well-being, and agility in the evolving world of customer experience.During the event, ProHance shared real-world case studies highlighting how leading contact centers have leveraged its platform to:- Improve agent productivity by 15–20%.- Optimize workforce planning and forecasting.- Enhance customer satisfaction through better SLA adherence.“We are proud to be part of CCAP 2025, engaging with the region’s most dynamic contact center leaders. As the Philippines continues to evolve as a global CX powerhouse, our mission at ProHance is to provide the visibility and analytics needed to drive operational excellence and business agility in the digital age,” commented Sachin.ProHance is currently deployed across several leading contact centers and GBS units in the Philippines, enabling them to:• Drive transformation with real-time data and actionable insights.• Improve agent experience and engagement.• Achieve higher levels of compliance, efficiency, and customer delight.As the contact center industry continues to invest in digital transformation and workforce re-skilling, ProHance stands at the forefront as a strategic enabler of intelligent, scalable, and human-centered operations.ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives.ProHance, a global leader in workplace analytics and operations enablement, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.For more information, follow us on Linkedin for updates.

