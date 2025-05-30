Caribbean Chamber in Europe Presents First ‘Caribbean Days’ in Paris

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE) is set to present the inaugural edition of Caribbean Days – Journées des Caraïbes in Paris, taking place at La Maison de l’Amérique Latine from June 2-6, 2025.Caribbean Days is a vibrant series of business and cultural events designed to spotlight the best of the Caribbean, featuring premium regional products such as cocoa, coffee, rum and spirits, and cigars. The program also celebrates the creative industries — including art, fashion, film, literature, music and dance — along with other cultural showcases. After a successful first edition in Brussels in 2022, the initiative is now expanding to other European cities.Held as part of the 12th edition of Latin American and Caribbean Weeks (Semaines de l’Amérique Latine et des Caraïbes) coordinated by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Caribbean Days in Paris will also include a Caribbean Culinary Week. A special three-course Caribbean gourmet menu has been created by Caribbean chefs from Toques Français, in collaboration with Ludovic Bonneville, Executive Chef of the esteemed restaurant Maison de l’Amérique Latine. This culinary experience will be available for €59 per person and includes a tropical welcome cocktail.An exclusive Caribbean art exhibition curated by Pop-Caribe will be on display throughout the week, organized by Art Gallery Les Îles and showcasing the works of artist Yermine Richardson of the Dominican Republic.Additional highlights include rum masterclasses hosted at Café Sigmund within Maison de l’Amérique Latine, following a June 5 Ambassadors Dinner that will bring together members of the diplomatic and business communities engaged with the greater Caribbean.CCCE Secretary-General and Executive Director Jo Spalburg expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with La Maison de l’Amérique Latine: “We are thrilled to partner with this historic Parisian institution for the launch of Caribbean Days in France.” He noted that the initiative aligns with CCCE’s mission to raise the Caribbean’s visibility in Europe: “Our Caribbean Culinary Week will allow local, regional and international guests in the culinary capital of the world to experience the Caribbean’s rich cultural heritage through our exceptional gastronomy, art, and high-quality offerings.”CCCE extends its appreciation to its members and partners supporting the first Caribbean Days in Paris, including Art Gallery Les Îles, The House of Angostura, Maison La Cure 1925, La Corbeille à Confiture, and HJT Tax.About the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE)The Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE) was established in November 2019 to facilitate trade between the wider Caribbean region and Europe, and to promote European investment in support of the Caribbean’s sustainable economic development. CCCE is a nonprofit, multilateral business services organization headquartered at BECI – Brussels Enterprises Commerce & Industry, Avenue Louise 500, 1050 Ixelles, Brussels.For further information about CCCE, visit www.caribbeanchamber.eu About La Maison de l’Amérique LatineLa Maison de l’Amérique Latine (MAL) is a distinguished cultural and diplomatic center located at 217 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75007 Paris. Established in 1946 by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MAL was created to strengthen diplomatic, cultural and economic ties between France and Latin America. Its founding acknowledges Latin America’s support for the liberation of France during World War II. Today, this historic institution operates under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic and the Ambassadors to France of the 20 Latin American nations.For more information, visit https://www.mal217.org/en About Les Semaines de l’Amérique Latine et des CaraïbesThe 12th edition of Les Semaines de l’Amérique Latine et des Caraïbes (SALC2025), coordinated by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, will take place from May 22 to June 8, 2025. This nationwide celebration features a rich program of cultural, scientific, political and economic events held across France and its Overseas Countries and Territories. SALC2025 offers a unique opportunity to explore the deep ties, mutual interests, and vibrant diversity of the Latin American and Caribbean regions.For more information, visit https://semainesameriquelatinecaraibes.fr

