Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. receives SFDA approval for its extensive IHC Product portfolio

Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. USA announces the approval for its Extensive portfolio of IHC products by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. (DBS), a pioneer in providing immunohistochemistry (IHC) products globally, manufactured in its ISO 13485:2016 certified facility in Pleasanton, California, USA are designed to meet the rigorous standards required for accurate and reliable molecular diagnostics.Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. (DBS) is pleased to announce the approval of its extensive portfolio of IHC products by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority SFDA ). This certification validates the quality and compliance of DBS offerings, including Primary and Fluorescent antibodies, Detection kits, Autostainer, Chromogens, and Ancillary reagents.The SFDA's approval enables DBS to expand its reach, providing high-quality diagnostic solutions directly to hospitals, clinical laboratories and diagnostic centres across Saudi Arabia as well as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the broader Middle East and North African (MENA) region.“SFDA approval is a breakthrough for the Middle East, which facilitates the access to our innovative, high quality and affordable immunohistochemistry products for the people in the region and we intend to make a remarkable presence in Saudi Arabia market in association with Medical Masar Al. Shefaa.”, said Mr. Ananda Kumar M., President, Asia & Middle East of DBS Inc.“Our quest for Excellence is a continuous commitment. We, at Diagnostic BioSystems are committed to deliver high-quality products to mankind across the globe and extend our support and post-sales services to ensure the utmost customer satisfaction as well as patient care in the field of diagnostics. I am happy to see the reach of our products in the Middle East region. SFDA approval will add a feather in the cap for DBS product quality & services. This will further strengthen the impact of our reach to millions of customers.”, said, Dr. Bipin Gupta, CEO of DBS.Contact:Sales & Marketing:Dr. Olga Petrauskene, COO < Olga.Petrauskene@dbiosys.com>, 650-766-9573SOURCE Diagnostic BioSystems Inc.

