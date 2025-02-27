Diagnostic BioSystems Inc Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. partners with an American multinational health care services company Cardinal Health

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. (DBS), is an innovator of rich comprehensive IHC product portfolio for life science and anatomical pathology markets, providing complete solutions for IHC tests. DBS’ products are manufactured in ISO13485:2016 certified production facility in Pleasanton, CA ensuring the consistency and reproducibility laboratories need.“DBS’ partnership with Cardinal Health gives DBS the opportunity to offer its high-quality histopathology product lines directly to research/clinical as well as diagnostic centers around the USA. Customers will have access to our innovative, high quality, and affordable products for their daily histopathology staining needs”, said Dr. Bipin Gupta, CEO of DBS.

