Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,146 in the last 365 days.

Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. Partners with an American Multinational Health Care Services Company Cardinal Health

Immuno History Chemistry Primary Antibodies Detection Systems

Diagnostic BioSystems Inc

Immuno History Chemistry Primary Antibodies Detection Systems

Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. partners with an American multinational health care services company Cardinal Health

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. (DBS), is an innovator of rich comprehensive IHC product portfolio for life science and anatomical pathology markets, providing complete solutions for IHC tests. DBS’ products are manufactured in ISO13485:2016 certified production facility in Pleasanton, CA ensuring the consistency and reproducibility laboratories need.

“DBS’ partnership with Cardinal Health gives DBS the opportunity to offer its high-quality histopathology product lines directly to research/clinical as well as diagnostic centers around the USA. Customers will have access to our innovative, high quality, and affordable products for their daily histopathology staining needs”, said Dr. Bipin Gupta, CEO of DBS.

Olga Petrauskene
Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc.
+1 650-766-9573
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. Partners with an American Multinational Health Care Services Company Cardinal Health

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more