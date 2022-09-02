Submit Release
Diagnostic BioSystems (DBS) collaborates with VWR

Together We Reach More Labs Efficiently in North America

CA, PLEASANTON, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic BioSystems (DBS) partners with VWR, part of Avantor, to deliver histopathology product line in the CE IVD and RUO formats to the CROs, academic research, and clinical laboratories in the US and Canada. In Canada, DBS' products will be offered in RUO format only.

Founded in 1994, DBS provides cutting-edge in-vitro diagnostics to the Anatomic Pathology and Histology market through distribution channels and direct sales in North America. Products are manufactured in the DBS' ISO 13485-certified production facility in Pleasanton, CA ensuring the high quality, reproducibility, and consistency North American laboratories need.

VWR, part of Avantor® enables science by offering product choice, services, and process excellence.

DBS products can be ordered by visiting https://bit.ly/DiagnosticBiosystems-VWR

