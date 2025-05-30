Public Meeting - Potential changes to the Development Charges By-law

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, the Audit, Finance and Administration Committee will hold a Public Meeting to hear what residents and stakeholders think about proposed amendments to the City's Development Charges By-law, in response to Trade and Tariffs and the softening of the development market.

When: Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 9:30 am

Where: Council Chambers, 2nd Floor, City Hall

What are Development Charges?

Development Charges (DCs) are fees collected by the City when new buildings are constructed or when existing buildings are redeveloped. These fees help pay for city infrastructure, such as roads, parks, water and sewer infrastructure, needed to support a growing population. However, some changes are being proposed to offer financial support to encourage more residential and non-residential development in Hamilton.

What amendments are being considered?

Allowing Council to pause yearly fee increases tied to inflation

Deferring the increase in development charges by delaying development charges increases by giving more time to use the current development charges rates

Pausing the reduction in development charge discounts in downtown and some industrial areas

Offering a new discount for apartments with two or more bedrooms

Giving more time (10 years instead of 5 years) to qualify for a development charge credit after demolishing a building

These changes mean the City may collect less in development charges, and that shortfall may need to be covered by other sources, such as property taxes and water and wastewater charges.

For more information about the proposed changes to the Development Charges By-law: www.hamilton.ca/developmentcharges.

Want to share your thoughts?

Requests to speak and written comments must be received by 12 pm (noon) on June 11, 2025.

Tamara Bates, Legislative Coordinator

Audit, Finance and Administration Committee

Office of the City Clerk, 1st Floor

71 Main Street West, Hamilton, ON L8P 4Y5

[email protected]

Please note: Delegation and written submissions will become part of the public record. Your name and the content of your delegation or submission will be published on the City’s website.

Any personal information such as your postal address, phone number and email address will be redacted prior to publishing.

Collection of Information

The City collects information under Section 10 of the Municipal Act. Any personal information collected through delegations or written submissions respecting amendments to Development Charges By-law 24-072 may be used to enable the City to make informed decisions. By including your contact information, you are consenting to be contacted by the City of Hamilton for these purposes. Any questions regarding this collection of personal information can be directed to the Office of the City Clerk at (905) 546-2424 ext. 4102.