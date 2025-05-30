World of Travel Expo together with World of Trade & Taste May 30-31 2025 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre Canada
World of Travel Expo 2025 Comes to Toronto! A Global Celebration of Tourism, Culture, Trade, and Innovation – May 30–31, 2025
World of Travel, Trade & Taste Expo 2025’ will bring together the world’s most unique tourism destinations and global trade products promoting a sustainable living for a sustainable future.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World of Travel Expo 2025 is your passport to the globe—right in the heart of downtown Toronto. Taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 30–31, this two-day international showcase brings together over 40 countries, high-level government delegations, tourism boards, chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs, and cultural performers for an unforgettable global experience.
From discovering new destinations and business opportunities to enjoying vibrant cultural displays and cuisine, the Expo is where travel meets trade, and culture meets commerce.
The ‘World of Travel, Trade & Taste Expo 2025’ will bring together the world’s most unique tourism destinations, global trade products, and investment opportunities to meet and conduct business with the world’s leading industry experts from all business sectors promoting sustainable living for a sustainable future.
World of Travel Expo, together with World of Trade and Taste Toronto 2025 is the perfect opportunity to connect with global countries, from all continents and like-minded individuals. Discover the latest trends and innovations in the world of travel, trade and culinary arts.
What to Expect at the World of Travel Expo 2025
Cultural Exhibits & Performances from across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean
Conference Series on global tourism trends, trade partnerships, sustainability, and investment
High-level delegations from Ministries of Tourism, Trade, Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors, Consuls & Cultural Associations
Interactive booths, destination showcases, and international cuisine
Business-to-Business networking and trade promotion opportunities
Cultural Pavilion Schedule – Hall A, North Building
Friday, May 30
Mexico, Thailand, Morocco, Türkiye, Nepal, Philippines
Regional showcases: African Heritage, Hispanic (Latin America), South Asia
Saturday, May 31
Performances by Ghana, Congo, Egypt, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Philippines, Nepal
Conference Series Highlights – Thought Leadership from Around the World
Location: Level 200, Room 201
FRIDAY, MAY 30 – Meeting room 201
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Inside Africa: Doing Business
Nigeria Canadian Business Council presents trade opportunities and market access insights for African-Canadian business collaboration.
11:00 AM – 11:40 AM
The Nikki Clarke Show: Women in Business
Panel on empowering women in global trade with entrepreneurs Vanessa Simon (Vanessa’s Cuisine) and Nicole Lindsay (I Envy Travel).
11:40 AM – 12:20 PM
Canada–Latin America Business Partnerships
Luis Briceño, President of the Toronto Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, outlines strategic economic bridges with Latin American partners.
12:20 PM – 1:40 PM
Focus Inside Asia – Trade & Tourism
Featuring Philippine Airlines, Philippine Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and key Asia-Pacific trade representatives.
1:40 PM – 2:40 PM
Inside Asia: Malaysia & Bangladesh Spotlight
Sessions on trade innovation, tourism development, and bilateral cooperation, featuring speakers from MATRADE, Tourism Malaysia, and the Bangladesh High Commission.
2:40 PM – 3:20 PM
Eco-Green Innovation & Cultural Tourism: Bangladesh
Explore Bangladesh’s sustainable investment strategies and rich tourism offerings.
3:20 PM – 5:00 PM
Canada–Europe & the Mediterranean Focus
3:20 PM: Albania – Trade and investment opportunities
3:50 PM: Kosovo – Cultural diplomacy and business development
4:20 PM: Lithuania – Innovation and tourism expansion
4:30 PM: Türkiye – Gateway to Europe, Asia, and Africa for trade and travel
SATURDAY, MAY 31 – WORLD OF TOURISM CONFERENCE
Location: Level 200, Room 201
10:00 – 10:45 AM
Spotlight on Zanzibar
Presented by Dale J Deransburg (DJ The Money Coach) – sustainable tourism and cultural engagement.
11:15 – 11:45 AM
Spotlight on Congo
Hosted by L’Association des Congolais de l’Ontario – featuring eco-tourism, green development, and investment.
12:00 – 12:45 PM
Focus on LATAM
Led by Panama and Latin Trade – tourism, culture, infrastructure, and regional trade expansion.
1:00 – 1:45 PM
Spotlight on Ghana
Presentation on eco-tourism and community-led development in Ghana.
2:00 – 5:00 PM
Discover Sri Lanka
In partnership with Prestige Discoveries and the Global Tourism Film Festival
Highlights include:
Documentary screening: Realm of Paradise by Anna Leonti
Presenters from Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, SriLankan Airlines, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Door Prize: Trip for two to Sri Lanka
FAM Trip Registration for travel industry professionals
Countries & Communities Confirmed to Attend
Turkey, Tunisia, Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Malta, Uzbekistan, UK, Uganda, Tanzania, Tajikistan, Suriname, Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Pakistan, Nigeria, Nepal, Kenya, Ireland, India, Georgia, France, Ethiopia, Curacao, Morocco, Congo, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritania, Lithuania, Kosovo, Ghana, Bangladesh, Albania, Antigua & Barbuda—and more.
Plus showcases from:
Francophone Ontario, Quebec Government, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly, Hispanic & Bengali Communities, African and Heritage Collectives.
Tickets & Info
Don’t miss this global celebration of culture, tourism, and innovation!
Get your tickets now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-of-travel-expo-tickets-1258468756929
Meet. Explore. Taste. Connect.
Join us at World of Travel Expo 2025 — where the world comes to you.
https://www.worldoftravel.tv
About the WORLD OF TRAVEL™
Originally launched in London in 1998 as a published magazine, World of Travel™ has since evolved into a global marketplace for events across North America—promoting sustainable tourism, international trade, investment, and celebrating global cultural heritage.
Through its signature event, the World of Travel Expo, the platform brings together countries and their public and private sector leaders to host industry development workshops, business forums, and side events—all focused on fostering sustainable growth and global collaboration.
