World of Travel Expo together with World of Trade & Taste May 30-31 2025 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre Canada

World of Travel Expo 2025 Comes to Toronto! A Global Celebration of Tourism, Culture, Trade, and Innovation – May 30–31, 2025

World of Travel, Trade & Taste Expo 2025’ will bring together the world’s most unique tourism destinations and global trade products promoting a sustainable living for a sustainable future.” — Expo Organizer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World of Travel Expo 2025 is your passport to the globe—right in the heart of downtown Toronto. Taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 30–31, this two-day international showcase brings together over 40 countries, high-level government delegations, tourism boards, chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs, and cultural performers for an unforgettable global experience.From discovering new destinations and business opportunities to enjoying vibrant cultural displays and cuisine, the Expo is where travel meets trade, and culture meets commerce.The ‘World of Travel, Trade & Taste Expo 2025’ will bring together the world’s most unique tourism destinations, global trade products, and investment opportunities to meet and conduct business with the world’s leading industry experts from all business sectors promoting sustainable living for a sustainable future.World of Travel Expo, together with World of Trade and Taste Toronto 2025 is the perfect opportunity to connect with global countries, from all continents and like-minded individuals. Discover the latest trends and innovations in the world of travel, trade and culinary arts.What to Expect at the World of Travel Expo 2025Cultural Exhibits & Performances from across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean Conference Series on global tourism trends, trade partnerships, sustainability, and investmentHigh-level delegations from Ministries of Tourism, Trade, Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors, Consuls & Cultural AssociationsInteractive booths, destination showcases, and international cuisineBusiness-to-Business networking and trade promotion opportunitiesCultural Pavilion Schedule – Hall A, North BuildingFriday, May 30Mexico, Thailand, Morocco, Türkiye, Nepal, PhilippinesRegional showcases: African Heritage, Hispanic (Latin America), South AsiaSaturday, May 31Performances by Ghana, Congo, Egypt, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Philippines, NepalConference Series Highlights – Thought Leadership from Around the WorldLocation: Level 200, Room 201FRIDAY, MAY 30 – Meeting room 20110:30 AM – 11:00 AMInside Africa: Doing BusinessNigeria Canadian Business Council presents trade opportunities and market access insights for African-Canadian business collaboration.11:00 AM – 11:40 AMThe Nikki Clarke Show: Women in BusinessPanel on empowering women in global trade with entrepreneurs Vanessa Simon (Vanessa’s Cuisine) and Nicole Lindsay (I Envy Travel).11:40 AM – 12:20 PMCanada–Latin America Business PartnershipsLuis Briceño, President of the Toronto Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, outlines strategic economic bridges with Latin American partners.12:20 PM – 1:40 PMFocus Inside Asia – Trade & TourismFeaturing Philippine Airlines, Philippine Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and key Asia-Pacific trade representatives.1:40 PM – 2:40 PMInside Asia: Malaysia & Bangladesh SpotlightSessions on trade innovation, tourism development, and bilateral cooperation, featuring speakers from MATRADE, Tourism Malaysia, and the Bangladesh High Commission.2:40 PM – 3:20 PMEco-Green Innovation & Cultural Tourism: BangladeshExplore Bangladesh’s sustainable investment strategies and rich tourism offerings.3:20 PM – 5:00 PMCanada–Europe & the Mediterranean Focus3:20 PM: Albania – Trade and investment opportunities3:50 PM: Kosovo – Cultural diplomacy and business development4:20 PM: Lithuania – Innovation and tourism expansion4:30 PM: Türkiye – Gateway to Europe, Asia, and Africa for trade and travelSATURDAY, MAY 31 – WORLD OF TOURISM CONFERENCELocation: Level 200, Room 20110:00 – 10:45 AMSpotlight on ZanzibarPresented by Dale J Deransburg (DJ The Money Coach) – sustainable tourism and cultural engagement.11:15 – 11:45 AMSpotlight on CongoHosted by L’Association des Congolais de l’Ontario – featuring eco-tourism, green development, and investment.12:00 – 12:45 PMFocus on LATAMLed by Panama and Latin Trade – tourism, culture, infrastructure, and regional trade expansion.1:00 – 1:45 PMSpotlight on GhanaPresentation on eco-tourism and community-led development in Ghana.2:00 – 5:00 PMDiscover Sri LankaIn partnership with Prestige Discoveries and the Global Tourism Film FestivalHighlights include:Documentary screening: Realm of Paradise by Anna LeontiPresenters from Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, SriLankan Airlines, Cinnamon Hotels & ResortsDoor Prize: Trip for two to Sri LankaFAM Trip Registration for travel industry professionalsCountries & Communities Confirmed to AttendTurkey, Tunisia, Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Malta, Uzbekistan, UK, Uganda, Tanzania, Tajikistan, Suriname, Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Pakistan, Nigeria, Nepal, Kenya, Ireland, India, Georgia, France, Ethiopia, Curacao, Morocco, Congo, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritania, Lithuania, Kosovo, Ghana, Bangladesh, Albania, Antigua & Barbuda—and more.Plus showcases from:Francophone Ontario, Quebec Government, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly, Hispanic & Bengali Communities, African and Heritage Collectives. Tickets & InfoDon’t miss this global celebration of culture, tourism, and innovation!Get your tickets now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-of-travel-expo-tickets-1258468756929 Meet. Explore. Taste. Connect.Join us at World of Travel Expo 2025 — where the world comes to you.About the WORLD OF TRAVEL™Originally launched in London in 1998 as a published magazine, World of Travel™ has since evolved into a global marketplace for events across North America—promoting sustainable tourism, international trade, investment, and celebrating global cultural heritage.Through its signature event, the World of Travel Expo, the platform brings together countries and their public and private sector leaders to host industry development workshops, business forums, and side events—all focused on fostering sustainable growth and global collaboration.

