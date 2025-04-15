World of Travel Expo together with World of Trade & Taste at Metro Toronto Convention Centre May 30-31 2025 in Toronto

ASCAME association logo World of Travel, together with Trade & Taste EXPO logo Highlights of previous EXPOs

World of Travel and Trade Taste Expo 2025 in Toronto will feature a Mediterranean Pavilion to explore business opportunities between the two regions

‘World of Travel, Trade & Taste Expo 2025’ will bring together the world’s most unique tourism destinations and global trade products promoting a sustainable living for a sustainable future.” — Expo Organizer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This initiative is launched by the Association of the Mediterranean Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( ASCAME ) in collaboration with Euromed Group and the Canadian Chamber in Italy with the aim at promoting economic, cultural, and commercial exchanges between the Mediterranean and the Canadian market.The Mediterranean Pavilion will become a hub where business meets culture, tradition meets innovation, and opportunities meet global markets.Mediterranean companies, Chambers of Commerce, institutional and business organisations, and ambassadors will participate in the Pavilion through different conferences and networking sessions.The Association of the Mediterranean Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASCAME) takes a step further to unlock the potential for cooperation between the Mediterranean region and Canada. After the success of the first edition of the ‘Mediterranean-Canada Business Forum’ held in October 2024 in Barcelona, in the framework of MedaWeek 2024, ASCAME gives all its members and partners a new opportunity to promote their presence in the Canadian market. They will have the chance to participate in the Mediterranean Pavilion, which will be held at the World of Travel , Trade & Taste Expo 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (Toronto, Canada), from the 30th to the 31st of May.This initiative, led by ASCAME in collaboration with Euromed Group and the Canadian Chamber in Italy, offers a unique opportunity to Mediterranean institutions, associations, companies, and professionals to seek a strategic entry into the Canadian market. All of them will have the opportunity to attend conferences where experts from different institutions, companies and countries will share their insights and recommendations to access the Canadian market, apart from talking about cooperation opportunities between both regions and the potential sectors to invest, such as AI and IoT. In addition, there will be a special session to explore synergies with the French-speaking market, which will be carried out thanks to the collaboration of the French-speaking, European and African Chambers of Commerce that are present in Canada, as well as different government agencies.On the other hand, the Mediterranean Pavilion will become a unique setting to foster lasting connections and create invaluable partnerships with Canadian counterparts. Attendees will benefit from exclusive networking opportunities, including B2B meetings and sector-specific presentations.The ‘World of Travel, Trade & Taste Expo 2025’ will bring together the world’s most unique tourism destinations, global trade products, and investment opportunities to meet and conduct business with the world’s leading industry experts from all business sectors promoting sustainable living for a sustainable future.World of Travel Expo, together with World of Trade and Taste Toronto 2025 is the perfect opportunity to connect with global countries, from all continents and like-minded individuals. Discover the latest trends and innovations in the world of travel, trade and culinary arts.About the WORLD OF TRAVEL™Originally launched in London in 1998 as a published magazine, World of Travel™ has since evolved into a global marketplace for events across North America—promoting sustainable tourism, international trade, investment, and celebrating global cultural heritage.Through its signature event, the World of Travel Expo, the platform brings together countries and their public and private sector leaders to host industry development workshops, business forums, and side events—all focused on fostering sustainable growth and global collaboration.About ASCAMEThe Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Mediterranean (ASCAME) is a non-profit international organization representing the private sector in the Mediterranean. It brings together Chambers of Commerce and Industry and similar entities from 23 countries on both shores of the region and advocates for the interests of private sector and millions of businesses.ASCAME, as an accredited partner of the European Union and international organisations, develops strategic actions aimed at increasing cooperation and economic exchanges between Mediterranean countries, as well as promoting the Mediterranean and its businesses around the world. ASCAME focuses on economic and commercial activities in which companies from Mediterranean countries participate. For more than 35 years, ASCAME has actively worked to provide tools capable of providing effective responses to the challenges and opportunities that both Chambers of Commerce and Mediterranean SMEs must face in a competitive global environment.Get tickets now via EVENTBRITE Embark on a Global Journey: Discover Cultures, Taste Wines & Beverages, Savor Cuisine, Enjoy Music, and Explore Dream Destinations at the World of Travel EXPO!

