"World of Travel™, World Trade & Taste EXPO" Opening Ceremony at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 31st May 2023 10h00.
Bringing Awareness’s of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Climate Change With Young Minds of the New Generation and Country Delegations.
We are thrilled to host this exceptional exhibition show that combines the realms of travel, trade, and taste while raising awareness of the pressing issues of our time.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibrant city of Miami Beach is set to host the much-anticipated global tourism, trade and taste exhibition show, "WORLD OF TRAVEL™, TRADE & TASTE EXPO", (WTTT EXPO) at the Miami Beach Convention Center on May 31st – 2nd June 2023.
— WTTT EXPO team
The opening ceremony will be graced by the Mayor of Miami Beach, Mr. Dan Gelber, with the President of CAMACOL Mr. Joe ’Jose Luis‘ Chi and heads of other international countries, accompanied by esteemed representatives from FIU, Nord Anglia, Broward College educational institutions.
WTTT EXPO is working towards raising awareness and education for sustainable living at the forefront of young people's mind. By spreading the word to help protect the nature, biodiversity, cultural heritage, healthy living, natural resources, as well as raising awareness’s through education, science or technology for global efforts and using their skills to accelerate climate action in the fields of travel, tourism, trade, and culinary experiences, and sustainable business.
Their presence reflects the commitment of these institutions from private sector to Government, empowering, fostering a deep understanding of sustainable development, trade, travel, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship.
This ground-breaking global multicultural exhibition show will serve as a platform for collaboration and learning, where students, community members, industry leaders, and international organizations come together to showcase and discuss sustainable practices and innovative solutions for the future of our world.
The "World of Travel™" together with “World Trade & Taste EXPO" will feature interactive exhibits, engaging presentations, insightful discussions during 31st May – 2nd June and immersive experiences designed to inspire visitors and facilitate meaningful conversations about sustainable trade, travel, and doing business focusing on today’s pressing global issues we face such as climate change and its’ impact on the “The Future of Our Globe”.
"We are thrilled to host this exceptional exhibition show that combines the realms of travel, trade, and taste while raising awareness of the pressing issues of our time" said the WTTT EXPO team.
“By involving the young minds of the new generation, we hope to ignite their passion for sustainability, global cooperation, and the preservation of our planet's heritage. Together, we can create a brighter future.
We believe that by working and bringing young minds together with all enterprises from grass roots to governmental, this power of collaboration can drive positive change in the minds of people and the world. Through this exhibition show, with so many representatives from different countries, institutions, industry professionals, will contribute to global conversations surrounding sustainability trade, travel, protecting cultural heritage and climate change.
Every small achievement, experience will shape perspectives and inspire people from all industries to become the change-makers for our sustainable world needs."
Visitors can expect an immersive and educational experience at the "WTTT EXPO" where they will engage with country pavilions from all around the world, cutting-edge technologies, witness awe-inspiring exhibits, and savour flavours from around the world. By promoting sustainable travel, responsible trade practices, and a respect for cultural heritage, the event aims to empower individuals to make informed choices that contribute to a more sustainable future.
The "WTTT EXPO” is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about sustainable development, travel, trade, culinary experiences and meeting with people attending from all over the world.
Join us on May 31st to 2nd June 2023, at the Miami Beach Convention Center as we come together to celebrate innovation, inspire change, and shape a better world for generations to come.
Tickets for EXPO:
Via UNIVERSE.COM
https://www.universe.com/events/world-of-travel-expo-together-with-world-of-trade-taste-expo-miami-2023-tickets-FZKLP2
For more information, please visit https://www.worldoftravel.tv
Media Contact: Sari Kurt
sari.kurt@wtttexpo.com
WORLD OF TRAVEL
WTTT EXPO
email us here