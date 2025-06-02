BioVeritas to Speak about Opportunities for Farmers through SAF at TopSoil Summit 2025

Kyle Ross, vice president of process development for BioVeritas

Innovative SAF company to detail the benefits of biofuels and SAF to the American farmer and the ag economy

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioVeritas , LLC., a leading sustainable fuels and biochemicals company redefining the future of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), today announced that Kyle Ross, vice president of process development, will present at TopSoil Summit 2025 on June 3, 2025 in Riverside, Iowa. Mr. Ross will speak in the Elevating BioFuels with SAF Panel at 1:30PM at the Riverside Casino.Mr. Ross will join fellow expert Meg Whitty of LanzaJet for a panel discussion on the synergistic benefits of biofuels and SAF to the American farmer, providing a win-win opportunity for fuel producers, farmers and the United States’ energy security. SAF offers a new market for corn with a strong willingness to pay for climate-smart practices.“Sustainable aviation fuel isn’t just a decarbonization tool, it’s a powerful rural economic engine,” said Kyle Ross. “By creating new markets for climate-smart corn and leveraging existing ag infrastructure, SAF offers American farmers a forward-looking pathway to increased profitability that also provides a more sustainable and secure energy landscape for the United States.”BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable fuels and biochemicals company. The BioVeritas Process™ unlocks more feedstocks and uses less energy to deliver superior carbon intensity for innovative industrial companies. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit www.bioveritas.com.About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of December 31, 2024, Ara Partners had approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com

