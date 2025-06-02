Crumbl Celebrates Summer With Friends & Family Day

Crumbl

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is starting summer off on a sweet note with their “Family & Friends Day” on Tuesday, June 3rd. Crumbl introduced their Mini Desserts earlier this month, and now they’re making it fun to share with the people who matter most. For one day only, customers will get 6 extra Mini Desserts when they buy a Mini 12-Pack.“As we head into summer, we want to bring people together in a simple yet meaningful way,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO & Co-Founder. “This is a fun opportunity for our customers to connect with neighbors, coworkers, friends, or family over Crumbl Minis.”Crumbl’s entire menu is now available in mini size all week long, and they’re the perfect bite-sized treat to brighten any moment. Buy 12 and get a bonus preset sampler 6-Pack to enjoy with family and friends and let the new traditions start with Crumbl’s new Mini menu. So grab your sunscreen, fire up the grill, and swing by Crumbl on Tuesday, June 3rd to start your summer with delicious desserts and the ones you love.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.For media inquiries, please contact:press@crumbl.com

