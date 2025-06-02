Unigen and MACSO Partner to Bring AI-Powered Livestock Monitoring and Management to Agriculture Industry

AI sensors and edge computing help farmers detect animal illness earlier, cut costs, & aggregate farm data on one accessible server

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MACSO Technologies , a pioneer in sensory AI integration for hardware companies, and Unigen Corporation , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced a partnership to bring on-premise AI capabilities to livestock farms. The companies will aggregate computing resources, sensors, and AI software on-prem so that farms can self-manage their animal herds and significantly improve the time to discover and treat animals’ illnesses.Each year, countless animals, including livestock, pets, and aquatic species, suffer from preventable diseases due to rising animal populations and a decline in farms, farmers, and vets. MACSO's AI-powered sensors enable early disease detection, significantly reducing animal mortality while addressing carbon emissions, hunger, malnutrition, and poverty through more sustainable animal health management.MACSO is currently focused on the swine market, where respiratory illnesses account for 60% of swine deaths globally. Using MACSO’s AI-enabled audio sensors, farms can continuously monitor the health of their livestock to flag signs of disease early.Unigen is working with MACSO to integrate their software into Unigen’s Poundcake AI inference server solution , which dramatically lowers the cost of high-performance edge AI and can alleviate the issues of connecting to the Cloud from remote farm locations. This hardware solution also provides a platform for a farm’s entire computing resources. Additionally, trusted veterinarians and other stakeholders can access, get alerts, and remotely log in to see the data to enable real-time decision making.“A typical farm can have multiple barns with herds of up to 2,400 pigs in a single barn”, said Saba Samiei, CEO of MACSO. “With this new combination of sensors and AI software, third-party trials have demonstrated that MACSO’s solution can detect respiratory illness in swine days earlier than a trained human operator, significantly reducing death rates and antibiotic usage.”“By applying our unique approach to AI inference in high powered servers, Unigen is making it affordable for farmers and veterinarians to have the latest in AI server technology while keeping their data on-prem and secure,” said Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen. “This partnership with MACSO is an exciting next step as we bring our AI solutions into new industries. From retail, security, agriculture and beyond, we’re proud to help businesses adopt AI solutions that run locally, without relying on the Cloud.”MACSO and Unigen will be attending the World Pork Expo on June 4-5, 2025 in Des Moines, IA to meet with attendees and provide details about their new solutions to farmers, veterinarians, and pharmaceutical scientists.About MACSO TechnologiesMACSO has shown significant success in the animal health industry by commercializing AI-enabled sensors for early disease detection in livestock. Notably, respiratory illness accounts for 60% of global swine mortality, a challenge exacerbated by factors such as a dearth of trained spokespeople, impractical 24/7 human monitoring, and the elusive nature of early-stage respiratory disease symptoms. To address these critical issues, MACSO introduces AI-enabled audio sensors, developed for 24/7 monitoring of swine farms and early respiratory disease detection. Learn more about MACSO’s solutions at https://www.MACSO.ai/ About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.