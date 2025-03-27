AIC Partners with Unigen at ISC West to Demo Ultra-Efficient AI Inference Server

A Power-Efficient, Air-Cooled AI Server With Over 400 TOPS Of Performance

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial-strength servers, in partnership with Unigen Corporation, is gearing up for ISC West, the security industry’s premier international tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 31 - April 4, 2025.Visit our booth (#32070) to see the AIC EB202-CP-UG Air-Cooled Inference Server (with 8x integrated Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI Modules ) demonstrating a fully integrated Video Management System (VMS) using Network Optix VMS software with AI, capable of handling up to 100 live streams concurrently.This innovative server is designed around the robust EB202-CP, a 2U Genoa-based storage server featuring a removable storage cage. By integrating eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI modules in place of standard E1.S SSDs, AIC is offering a specialized configuration for AI, the EB202-CP-UG—an air-cooled AI inference server characterized by an exceptional performance-per-watt ratio that ensures long-term cost savings.The EB202-CP-UG is built on the Capella Motherboard platform, which accommodates the AMD EPYC (Genoa) CPU. It features a unique daughter-card/baseboard specifically designed for EDSFF signals from E1.S modules, combined with 128GB of high-speed DDR5 memory and dual power-efficient modular power supplies. Driven by eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI modules, each equipped with twin Hailo-8 AI Inference Accelerators, the server achieves an impressive 21,500 frames per second (FPS) in Resnet_V1_50. Leveraging the new AVX technology in the AMD server CPU, the EB202-CP-UG is capable of decoding one hundred 720P video streams at 25 frames per second each, while conducting AI analytics on each frame with significant processing headroom.When paired with a Linux Ubuntu OS and VMS/AI software from Network Optix, this AI inference server offers unparalleled safety, security, and peace of mind for the most discerning IT and security professionals.EB202-CP-UG Air-Cooled Inference Server Key Features• 8 Unigen Biscotti AI modules• 16-core AMD Zen CPU• 128GB DDR5 memory• 960GB enterprise SSD• Dual 500-watt power• AIC MB and chassis• Ubuntu 22.04 OS• Hot swap & plug-and-play AIAbout AICAIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with over 28 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, and system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit: https://www.aicipc.com/ Follow AIC on LinkedIn and Facebook to receive the latest news.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.

