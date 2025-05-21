AIC and Unigen to Showcase On-Premise AI Agent for SMBs at Computex 2025

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIC, a global leader in industrial-strength server solutions, and Unigen , a pioneer in enterprise and industrial electronics, will jointly demonstrate an On-Prem AI agent solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs) at Computex 2025 (Hall 1, Booth M1119a).The solution is powered by AIC’s EB202-CP -LLM server platform, which combines the high-performance of AIC’s EB202-CP barebones platform with Unigen’s upcoming AI inference modules. This platform is designed run the latest AI Agents created with the most up to date Large Language Models (LLMs).The demonstration highlights a 3-phase approach to automate workplace information retrieval. It will show how businesses can aggregate data from common sources (Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, SQL databases, etc.), match it to a compatible LLM, and working with the latest open source software tooling deploy a user-friendly AI agent. This will allow SMB employees to have corporate data and processes at their fingertips.“AIC is excited to show our latest technologies at Computex,” said Michael Liang , CEO of AIC. “Our servers consistently feature the highest quality chassis, motherboards, and components including Unigen’s AI, memory, and storage technology. This joint AI agent demo with Unigen highlights our shared goal to provide advanced AI performance while keeping power consumption in check.”“Unigen has been proud to partner with AIC for many years,” said Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen. “We are especially excited to collaborate on this AI agent prototype at Computex. AIC’s ability to deliver consistent quality is why we not only partner with them, but also rely on their servers in our own production facilities.”Attendees are invited to AIC’s booth (Hall 1, Booth M1119a) during Computex on May 20-23, 2025 to see the on-prem AI agent solution for SMBs in action.About AICAIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities, AIC’s products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with over 28 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, and system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit: https://www.aicipc.com/ Follow AIC on LinkedIn and Facebook to receive the latest news.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.