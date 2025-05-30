RZV Announces the Availability of the Cross-Device Ad Synchronization Patent Portfolio

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rui Zhi Ventures Limited announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Cross-Device Ad Synchronization patent portfolio, consisting of 8 U.S. and international issued patents related to key features of modern digital advertising technology.The portfolio’s inventions disclose innovative methods related to synchronizing digital advertisements across a user’s devices to optimize promotional display, as well as to capturing data related to a user’s interactions with digital promotional material. These techniques are central to operations by leading demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), and other digital advertising service providers that offer multi-device ad campaign capabilities.Two key patents in the portfolio describe a method for cross-device targeting of the same user across multiple devices. They involve delivering promotional material to a user’s first device, storing an association between the material and the user profile, synchronizing from a second device based on various criteria, and delivering the promotional content to the second device. The patents are relevant to several major ad-serving platform providers that provide cross-device ad campaign targeting of a user across multiple devices.Cross-Device Ad Synchronization patent portfolio features priority dates of 2009, predating many of the industry-standard solutions widely adopted today and represents an opportunity to acquire key technology that has become broadly applicable to the AdTech sector today.RZV has developed claim charts that illustrate how the inventions are being implemented by major advertising technology platforms providers.Rui Zhi Ventures Limited will consider offers on a rolling basis, with the goal of finalizing a transaction by Q4 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to request the full portfolio overview and supporting market materials.To inquire further or to receive detailed documentation, please contact Gustavo Aray at gustavo.aray@ruizhiventures.com.About RZV (Rui Zhi Ventures Limited). A specialized patent transactions firm that maximizes value from patent assets for select clients through sales to an extensive international network of buyers, RZV serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 100 companies, Asian technology firms, patent pool operators, SMEs, and individual inventors across the US, Europe, and Asia. RZV also partners with operating companies and established IP-focused investment funds to identify and acquire high-quality patent portfolios. With expertise spanning the entire spectrum of patent transactions, from monetization to strategic acquisitions, RZV caters to a global market of innovators and investors. For more information, visit www.rzv-ip.com

