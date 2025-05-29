RZV Announces the Availability of the Hardened Cloud Computing Patent Portfolio

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rui Zhi Ventures Limited announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Hardened Cloud Computing patent portfolio, a valuable intellectual property set that addresses critical security and compliance needs in the cloud computing industry.This portfolio comprises three issued U.S. patents that disclose innovative methods for establishing and managing secure, virtualized computing environments. The patented technology supports the creation of cloud infrastructure that aligns with stringent government and industry standards, including CIS (Center for Internet Security), NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program), PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). The disclosed methods incorporate Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD), automated monitoring, logging, and notifications. This allows cloud service providers and enterprise IT teams to consistently deploy and maintain secure computing resources with a high degree of automation and governance.One key patent describes a process for creating Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scripts to harden build file images and launching instances of the virtualized operating systems or containers with integrated monitoring, logging, automation, and governance functions. The patent is relevant to several major cloud service providers that provide process automation for identifying, codifying, deploying and monitoring hardened compute resources that comply with industry, governmental or organization standards.RZH has developed claim charts that illustrate how the inventions are being implemented by some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers.The Hardened Cloud Computing patent portfolio features priority dates to July 2020 and does not expire until 2040, offering a long runway of protection for acquirers seeking to secure their position in the fast-growing cloud security space.Rui Zhi Ventures Limited will consider offers on a rolling basis, with the goal of finalizing a transaction by Q4 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to request the full portfolio overview and supporting market materials.To inquire further or to receive detailed documentation, please contact Gustavo Aray at gustavo.aray@ruizhiventures.com.About RZV (Rui Zhi Ventures Limited). A specialized patent transactions firm that maximizes value from patent assets for select clients through sales to an extensive international network of buyers, RZV serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 100 companies, Asian technology firms, patent pool operators, SMEs, and individual inventors across the US, Europe, and Asia. RZV also partners with operating companies and established IP-focused investment funds to identify and acquire high-quality patent portfolios. With expertise spanning the entire spectrum of patent transactions, from monetization to strategic acquisitions, RZV caters to a global market of innovators and investors. For more information, visit www.rzv-ip.com

