Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Accessibility & Privacy in AR/VR Patent Portfolio

With over a decade of life remaining, these patents offer long-term value and immediate relevance as XR platforms grow and accessibility and privacy become key differentiators.” — Alex Avstreykh, Vitek

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Accessibility & Privacy in AR/VR patent portfolio originally developed by Argsquare, a consulting firm that specialized in the development of XR and AI technologies.The Accessibility & Privacy in AR/VR patent portfolio contains 6 US assets. The patented technology provides methods for improved accessibility and privacy in head-mounted displays. The inventions detail the processing of audio to provide live captions, detecting non-verbal sounds, and providing only relevant information to the user to remove crowd noise and enhance privacy. The technology is applicable to all mixed reality headsets, and specifically provides features that assist the hearing and speech impaired.One key patent describes using a head-mounted display to process incoming audio in order to provide both live captions and notifications for certain non-verbal sounds that have been detected. The patent has over 12 years of life remaining and is applicable to both current and future providers of mixed reality headsets and applications. The patented solution enhances the ability for the hearing and speech impaired to participate in group communications.Another key patent describes analyzing speech and selectively displaying only relevant captions on a head-mounted display. The patent is applicable to head-mounted displays and their applications that provide immersive spaces in order to reduce “crowd noise”. Additionally, this feature can be used to assist in virtual training and medical scenarios to protect private health information and support HIPAA compliance. This patent has more than 12 years of life and is currently implemented by several large collaboration software providers.Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.The Accessibility & Privacy in AR/VR patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a unique patent portfolio that provides technology being implemented by a number of large software companies that provide collaborative and immersive applications and the providers of extended reality headsets. As extended reality applications continue to grow in popularity, this patented technology will become increasingly valuable.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q3 2025. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact info@vitek-ip.com.About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy , brokerage group, and research organization provides clients with exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.