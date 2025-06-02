Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Stand in Solidarity with Jewish Communities Amid Rising Antisemitism

Anidjar & Levine mourns Israeli diplomats killed in DC hate crime, urges action against rising antisemitism and support for Jewish communities.

The rise in antisemitic acts is not just a statistic; it's a reality that affects families, communities, and the very fabric of our society” — said Marc Anidjar, Partner at Anidjar & Levine

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine express profound sorrow over the tragic loss of two Israeli embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were fatally shot outside the Lillian & Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2025. The couple, both dedicated diplomats, were attending a peace-focused event when they were targeted in an act of violence that authorities are investigating as a hate crime and act of terrorism.

This incident underscores a disturbing escalation in antisemitic violence. Across the United States, communities have witnessed an unprecedented surge in hate crimes targeting Jewish people. These acts are not isolated—they are part of a broader trend of intolerance that demands urgent attention.

"We stand with the Jewish community and all those who oppose hatred and bigotry in any form."

The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine are committed to supporting initiatives that protect Jewish individuals and communities. The firm advocates for increased security measures at Jewish institutions, educational programs to combat hate, and policies that address the root causes of antisemitism.

In memory of Yaron and Sarah—whose lives were tragically cut short just days before Yaron planned to propose with a ring he had lovingly purchased—the firm calls on leaders across all sectors to rise to the moment. Their story is a heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of hate, and a call to action for all who value justice, peace, and human dignity.

The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine is a Florida-based personal injury law firm dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation. With a long-standing commitment to justice and community advocacy, the firm supports initiatives that promote equality, security, and the protection of human rights.

