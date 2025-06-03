Yes Energy Named Snowflake Manufacturing & Industrials Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year for Second Year in a Row

Yes Energy today announced at Snowflake Summit 2025 that it has been named the 2025 Snowflake Manufacturing & Industrials Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

Yes Energy was one of the first energy data vendors to deliver data through Snowflake Marketplace and has continued to innovate alongside its customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yes Energy today announced at Snowflake Summit 2025 that it has been named the 2025 Snowflake Manufacturing & Industrials Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. This marks the second consecutive year that Yes Energy has earned this recognition.As the long-standing leader in energy data delivery and a Snowflake Elite Partner, Yes Energy was one of the first energy data vendors to deliver data through Snowflake Marketplace and has continued to innovate alongside its customers — many of whom directly shaped the company’s Snowflake-based product offerings. Through the Snowflake Marketplace, Yes Energy provides high-volume, high-velocity, near real-time and historical data — securely, scalably and cost-effectively — to support mission-critical decisions across energy trading, demand response, power procurement and marketing, and asset development.“We are honored to once again be recognized by Snowflake,” said Isaac Velander, Chief Product Officer at Yes Energy. “Our customers depend on timely, trusted data to navigate increasingly complex and data-driven energy markets. Snowflake empowers us to meet that need with performance, flexibility and the ability to support AI and advanced analytics at scale.”Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake, added, “The transformative results Yes Energy has achieved for our joint customers exemplify innovation in action. Naming them as our Manufacturing & Industrials Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year is not just recognition of their technical excellence but of their vital role in shaping how modern enterprises harness the AI Data Cloud.”Learn more about Yes Energy and Snowflake and stay up to date on the latest news and insights from Yes Energy on LinkedIn About Yes Energy:Yes Energy is a leader in power market data and provides innovative solutions to help traders, power companies, utilities and asset developers make sense of the complex, rapidly changing power market. Yes Energy provides robust, accurate and timely data and comprehensive tools to help customers navigate the markets and make the right decisions every day. It’s time to Win the Day Ahead™, and only Yes Energy provides customers with the unique combination of better data, better delivery and better direction needed to do that. Learn more at yesenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.